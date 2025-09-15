3 Bath & Body Works Shopping Changes Happening This Month

For Bath & Body Works shoppers, this is the most exciting time of the year. The fall and winter holidays mean the release of new and returning seasonal fragrances, as well as home decor (two words: candle holders). Leading up to its fall 2025 collection drop, the retailer has teased three new changes—including major news for college students.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

Bath & Body Works will be sold at 600+ college campus bookstores.

YUP, you read that right! Starting this fall, Bath & Body Works is launching in over 600 college campus stores nationwide. The expansion is “part of a broader strategy to strengthen Gen Z loyalty,” said the company.

The retailer will have mini shop-in-shop displays with body and lip care products, hand soaps, wallflower plug-ins, hand sanitizers, and, of course, its iconic three-wick candles. The curated assortment will feature popular fragrances like Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Platinum, and Warm Vanilla Sugar.

“It was important for Bath & Body Works to expand into college campuses as it allows us to reach our Gen Z customers where they are and when they need us most,” Bath & Body Works Chief Merchandising Officer Betsy Schumacher said in a statement. “By providing an easy and convenient way to shop the fragrances they know from a brand they love, we hope we can make their dorm rooms feel more like home.”

Bath & Body Works didn’t reveal which colleges will be among the first 600 locations. But according to Glossy, the list includes state schools and universities, community colleges, HCUs, and Ivy Leagues.

Bath & Body Works is ditching single-use plastic in some of its products.

Bath & Body Works just unveiled its newly redesigned wallflower packaging, which is now free of single-use plastic and uses 30 percent post-consumer recycled content. The two-pack includes a decorative plug-in and fragrance refill.

A cross-functional team “identified unneeded space between the top of the bulb and the packaging. While this had been important in the initial design to protect the bulb, they felt there could be another option using new materials,” explained the company in a press release.

As a result, the team swapped out single-use plastic with paperboard. The two-pack bulbs are now made with recycled content versus a plastic carton. They were also able to reconfigure distribution boxes to hold more product. “This, in turn, reduced the total number of boxes we need to ship to stores,” said Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works is hiring 30,000 additional employees for the holiday season.

In a Sept. 8 press release, Bath & Body Works announced it will be hiring over 30,000 associates ahead of the holiday season. The retailer is looking to employ seasonal part-time hires across storefronts nationwide, as well as 2,000 full-time workers at its five distribution centers in Ohio.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year at Bath & Body Works; however, the company said the hiring initiative is “more than just holiday employment.” New hires will have the opportunity to stay on long-term.

“Bath & Body Works invests in talent development, with many seasonal associates transitioning into permanent positions and advancing into leadership roles across distribution centers, supply chain operations, home office and field teams,” per the company. There are perks to joining the Bath & Body Works family, including 40 percent off employee discounts and flexible scheduling.

“The holiday season is when our brand, products and strong teams shine brightest,” said Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works. “It’s our peak season and delivering excellence for our customers starts with the incredible people in our stores and distribution centers. We’re proud to create jobs for thousands of associates who will help us meet the moment and deliver a world-class experience for every customer.”

You can search for seasonal store associate openings at JoinBBW.com and distribution center roles at bbwdcjobs.com.