4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper

The list includes dupes for YSL and Valentino.

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 26, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking for your new signature scent? You might want to steer your nose to the nearest Bath & Body Works. Although the retailer is adored for its candles and seasonal fragrances, shoppers are raving about the new line of luxury perfume dupes, which include scents similar to ones by YSL and Valentino. When it comes to luxury perfume dupes, Bath & Body Works has a strong track record—Sol de Janeiro, Prada, and Santal 33, to name a few. Keep reading to see which designer brand dupes you can now score for up to $271 cheaper.

1
Dupe for Angels’ Share by Killian

perfumes with price comparison
Sephora and Bath & Body Works; Design by Best Life

Bath & Body Works’ new scent, Inner Angel, has a fragrance profile of spiced apple cognac, tonka bean, and warm praline. It smells “like a warm caramelized spicy apple pie,” according to the fragrance influencer TikTok account PL Smells, who dubbed it a dupe for Angels’ Share by Killian.

The Bath & Body Works version is “way less boozy and smokey than the original,” and “the warmth is more a generic woodsy note versus a pure cognac,” said PL Smells.

While you “get more of that sweet rich praline” undertone, it “still smells like a fall candle” more than a fine fragrance,” they added. “I think you’ll like this if you like the original, but it may not scratch that itch.”

But for $256 cheaper, it may be worth the trade-off. Angels’ Share retails for $275 at Sephora, versus B&BW’s $18.95 price tag.

2
Dupe for Libre by YSL

perfumes with price comparison
Sephora and Bath & Body Works; Design by Best Life

Bath & Body Works’ Free as a Flower is a “super accurate” dupe for YSL’s Libre eau de parfum, according to PL Smells. It has a citrus body with floral undertones, including wild orange flower, lavender, and creamy vetiver.

“I would honestly say it’s more of a YSL Libre Intense. It’s really similar to that DNA, but you don’t get that agitating soapy lavender [smell],” said PL Smells. “This is earthy, floral, sophisticated. Honestly, nine out of 10 for accuracy.”

Best of all, it only costs $18.95 per bottle. Meanwhile, Libre retails for $145 at Sephora.

3
Dupe for Erba Pura by Xerjoff

perfumes with price comparison
Nordstrom and Bath & Body Works; Design by Best Life

Bath & Body Works says Mediterranean Mirage “smells like taking a dip in crystal-blue waters on a European Riviera.” It’s more of a masculine fragrance with strong notes of fresh bergamot, amber, and smooth musk.

Shoppers are comparing it to the designer perfume Erba Pura by Xerjoff. The name-brand has a fragrance profile of orange and lemon, bergamot, amber, Madagascar vanilla, and white musk—as well as a $290 price tag.

If that exceeds your perfume budget, shoppers say Mediterranean Mirage is a cheaper alternative that comes close to hitting all the same notes. With $271 back in your pocket, you can afford the whole Mediterranean Mirage collection!

PL Smells said that Mediterranean Mirage “isn’t as overripe and abrasive” as Erba Pura. “It’s very masculine-y, cologne-y. It’s not a juicy, fresh aquatic citrus.”

4
Dupe for Donna Born In Roma by Valentino

perfumes with price comparison
Sephora and Bath & Body Works; Design by Best Life

After much pushback from shoppers, Bath & Body Works re-released its Pink Obsessed body mist fragrance. The scent, which many say is a worthy dupe for Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma perfume, has notes of jasmine, cashmere praline, and vanilla bourbon.

“This one is baaaack!” cheered beauty influencer @fragrance_chyn_lover in a TikTok. She added that it’s “so good for layering.”

It costs $18.95, compared to the designer version, which goes for $110 at Sephora.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
