Fall Came Early at Bath & Body Works, and 1 Item is Already Selling Out

We’re still very much in the throes of summer, but if you’re already daydreaming about PSLs, sweater weather, and Stars Hollow, then we have good news for you. Bath & Body Works’ 2025 fall collection is here—and there’s a special surprise for book lovers. While shoppers have come to expect warm fragrances with notes of pumpkin, apple, and caramel, there is a new scent in the collection that has librarians, authors, and readers running to stores. See which item is already selling out below.

Bath & Body Works’ most popular fall product was made for book lovers.

Fall products are starting to trickle in at Bath & Body Works stores across the country, but there’s one item in particular that has bookworms in a chokehold. It’s a bookstore wallflower fragrance plug that doubles as a nightlight projector.

The Fall Bookstore Projector retails for $40, though the wallflower fragrance bottles are sold separately. However, you can still use it as a nightlight even if you’re out of scent refills. The plug-in casts shadows of falling leaves and books on your wall, cultivating the ultimate fall cozy vibe.

On Reddit, shoppers are calling the bookstore projector “so adorable” and saying that it “looks so cool!”

“My 20 yr old daughter is a book lover to her core, so I had to get this for her,” shared one user. Another said, “I wish it was a year round design and not just a fall one.”

A third commented, “They really showed up design wise. So dreamy,” while another joked, “I need it, I will literally fight for it.”

It’s only July, and the Fall Bookshop Project has already sold out online. In-store inventory has also become limited following the product’s viral rise on TikTok.

“They barely have any autumn stuff and the sales lady went looking for it in the back. She said they were sold out & people have been asking about it,” reads another comment.

But don’t get your hopes down yet! Fall is right around the corner, so it’s likely that Bath & Body Works will replenish its stock soon.

“It’s early enough that not all stores have all of their fall stuff out,” wrote a Redditor. “You still got time!!!”

It gets better: Bath & Body Works has an entire book-themed collection.

The viral bookstore projector is only one of the items in Bath & Body’s book-themed collection. The product line also includes a Wallflower Fragrance Refill, PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, Concentrated Room Spray, and Single Wick Candle under the fragrance name “Book Loft.”

Bath & Body Works describes Book Loft as having notes of “crisp bergamot, neroli, and cozy woods.”

All of these items are also available online.

There are 45 scents included in the fall catalog (so far).

As we mentioned, Bath & Body Works has already started teasing its fall collection, some of which is now available for purchase both online and in-store. TikTokers have wasted no time, either—early reviews about returning fragrances, redesigned packaging, and new accessories (like candle stands and soap holders) are coming in hot!

Of course, we had to do a little browsing of our own. Here are a few products included in the 2025 Bath & Body Works fall collection:

3-Wick Candles (starting at $25)

Single Wick Candles ($17)

Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap (starting at $8)

Wallflower Fragrance Refills (starting at $4)

Car Fragrance Refills ($5)

PocketBac Hand Sanitizers ($2)

PocketBac Holders ($7)

Anti-Bacterial Hand Sprays ($4)

Now, for the best part, here are some of the scents featured in this year’s Bath & Body Works fall collection: