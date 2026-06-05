11 Best New Aldi Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This June

Shop the best new Aldi finds under $10 for June, from a dozen cut roses to a Bluey coloring pad.

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Aldi’s June Finds are a hodgepodge, but that’s the whole fun. A dozen cut roses for $6.99 sits next to a rainbow football, a Bluey coloring pad, a Banzai stomp blast sprinkler, and a 2-wick candle that smells like dark almond, peach, and moss. The range is wide, the prices are tight, and none of it will be there next week. If you’re planning on hitting up Aldi this weekend, here are eleven finds worth grabbing before June gets away from you.

1 Crofton 4-Piece Colorful Tupperware Set

Colorful and coordinated, these food storage containers are the kitchen restocking purchase you’ll be glad you had the foresight to buy. The Crofton 4-piece tupperware set covers lunches, leftovers, and meal prep in a set that’s bright enough to actually find in the refrigerator. They’re $4.99.

2 Kirkton House 2-Wick Candle—Almond, Peach, Moss

Almond, peach, and moss is the unexpected scent combination that sounds like a very good Saturday morning — warm, slightly sweet, grounded. This Kirkton House luxury 2-wick candle is pretty in dark blue, $5.99, and one of the better home fragrance finds Aldi has produced this season.

3 Adventuridge 30-oz Carry Handle Stainless Steel Bottle

this Adventuridge stainless steel water bottle in purple and teal is the hydration essential that keeps drinks cold through a full beach day without sweating all over everything it touches. And with 30 ounces of insulated stainless steel and a carry handle, it’s also a practical purchase for just $8.99.

4 A Dozen Cut Roses

Bringing home a dozen cut roses is a love language all its own — never mind that this particular bouquet is only $6.99. These Aldi cut roses are the June grocery haul addition that turns a Tuesday into something worth remarking on. Perfect for a guest room, a date night, or no reason at all.

A rainbow football is the backyard game essential that looks cheerful sitting in a bin and gets feels cheerful once the game gets going. This Crane rainbow sports football is $4.99 — the lowest price point on this list and the one most likely to generate the most activity per dollar spent.

6 Crane USA Hat—Navy

A navy USA hat is the summer accessory that works for the Fourth of July and every outdoor activity from now through Labor Day without ever looking like it’s trying too hard. This Crane USA hat in navy is $6.99 — a clean, classic find that earns its place in a summer wardrobe.

7 Live in Style Packing Bags Pouch Set—Black

Packing cubes and pouches are the summer travel essential that most people discover too late and then refuse to pack without. This Live in Style packing bag pouch set in black is $7.99and guaranteed to make your suitcase feel less chaotic.

8 Men’s 2-Pack Black and Blue Shorts

Two pairs of black and blue shorts for $9.99 is a decidedly Aldi offer. They’re the summer wardrobe staple that covers every casual occasion from a barbecue to a beach, just right for when the temps start soaring.

9 Imagine Ink Coloring Pad—Bluey

Imagine Ink coloring pads use a magic marker that only reveals color on the special pages — no mess, no stained surfaces, no unwanted artwork on the walls. This Bluey Imagine Ink coloring pad is $8.99 and the kind of kids’ activity find that buys a solid forty-five minutes of quiet on a rainy afternoon.

10 Banzai Stomp Blast Sprinkler Toy

This one’s simple: stomp the pad, water shoots up. The Banzai Stomp Blast sprinkler toy is the backyard water activity that requires no batteries, no assembly, and no adult supervision beyond turning on the hose. For just $9.99, it’ll occupy children for an entire afternoon without a single screen involved.

11 Kirkton House 3-Wick Candle—Squeeze the Day

Squeeze the Day is the candle name that is also a philosophy, and at $4.99 this Kirkton House Squeeze the Day 3-wick candle is the citrus-forward summer scent that makes any room smell like the season is going well. Three wicks at this price is genuinely remarkable. Time to stock up!