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11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
July 24, 2026
Fact-Checked
We're loving the latest patio furniture, tool sets, and outdoor items—including some great sales!
Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
July 24, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’ve got a big budget project to tackle or just an affordable fix to a home project, Lowe’s can often be one of your best shopping bets. And this month, the retailer has improved their inventory significantly with a bunch of products that might end up finding their way into your cart. From well-priced tool sets to picture-perfect patio furniture, we’re actually getting motivated to start fixing things up around the house. And there are even a couple of significant sales items right off the bat! Here are the best new Lowe’s finds hitting shelves in late July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

1
Kobalt 228 -Piece Blue Household Tool Set

Kobalt 228 -Piece Blue Household Tool Set with Folding Case
Lowe's

It doesn’t matter how handy you are: You’re going to need good hand tools to get pretty much anything done. And if you’re starting from scratch (or simply want a way to quickly overhaul your current mismatched arsenal), this Kobalt 228 -Piece Blue Household Tool Set ($164) is easily one of the best deals we’ve ever come across. Of course, the fact that it comes with its own organizational box is just the icing on the cake.

2
DeWalt 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit

DEWALT 20-volt max 2 -Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case
Lowe's

Of course, you’re also going to need some power tools from time to time, too! This DeWalt 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit ($249) is currently on sale for $50 off, making an already sweet deal for a duo of essential tools even better.

Customers appear to agree. According to one customer in their 5-star review: “This combo tools kit has been a flawless companion for my everyday home projects.”

3
Harbor Breeze 48-ft String Light with LED Edison Bulbs

Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Indoor/Outdoor String Light with 24 White -Light LED Edison Bulbs
Lowe's

Those long summer nights don’t have to end just because the sun is going down! This Harbor Breeze 48-ft String Light with LED Edison Bulbs ($49.98) is the perfect mid-season add-on to your patio, porch, or backyard. Customers in the review section gush about how easy they are to install, giving them an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Lowe’s website.

4
TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch

TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch
Lowe's

As a new take on a timeless classic, we love the look and functionality of this TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch ($11.98). Besides repelling mosquitoes, it also provides a rather dramatic centerpiece flame to any meal.

Customers also seem to love the product, with one saying it “keeps the bugs away and the flame stays lit for a long time,” adding it’s available at a “great price.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July.

5
Watnature Cascading Rock Outdoor Water Fountain

Watnature 40 in 6 Tier Cascading Rock Outdoor Water Fountain with LED Lighting Large Fountain and Waterfalls for Garden Patio Yard and Deck
Lowe's

There’s nothing like the sound of running water to create a truly zen-like setting in your backyard. That’s why we gasped when we saw that this stunning Watnature Cascading Rock Outdoor Water Fountain ($279.99) is currently on sale for a whopping $840 off! This might be the sign you’ve been waiting for to add that water feature.

6
Project Source Commander Rolling Stackable Tote

Project Source Commander X-large Clear Heavy Duty Rolling Stackable Tote
Lowe's

We all know how important it is to have a reliable storage system, but the physical labor required can sometimes be a bit too much. This Project Source Commander Rolling Stackable Tote ($39.98) makes the stashing away part that much easier, but Lowe’s shoppers also appreciate the clear sides that make it easy to see what contents are inside.

7
Case Cutlery Pocket Knife

Case Cutlery Stainless steel Clip point Pocket Knife
Lowe's

When it comes to an everyday carry, this Case Cutlery Pocket Knife ($64.99) is an easy sell. Whether you’re opening packages or slicing open envelopes, it makes a perfect gift they’ll immediately be able to put to use!

8
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair Oversized Indoor Outdoor Patio Lounger w/ Steel Frame - Ivory
Lowe's

We’ve mentioned this Best Choice Products Wicker Patio Egg Chair ($259.99), which gets extra points for being both comfy and a unique design choice compared to your run-of-the-mill outdoor chairs. But we also love that it could be a standalone piece for a smaller balcony or terrace if needed, thanks to its relatively contained size. And now that it’s $120 off for the next week, we couldn’t help but bring it back onto your radar!

RELATED: 7 Best Lowe’s Summer Deals Hitting Aisles This Weekend.

9
DeWalt XR Cordless Circular Saw

DEWALT XR 20-volt Max Brushless Cordless Circular saw
Lowe's

Speaking of essential power tools, there are some cuts that simply cannot be made without the right equipment. That’s why you’ll want to have a DeWalt XR Cordless Circular Saw ($279) at the ready. And happy customers say it’s the perfect combination of value and performance!

“Amazing saw, smooth as silk when cutting even the toughest of materials,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

10
Bon Tool 48-inch Shovel

Bon Tool 48-in Fiberglass Handle Digging shovel
Lowe's

Just because a tool seems simple doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look hard to find the right one. This Bon Tool 48-inch Shovel ($39.48) might be the gardening upgrade you need, thanks to its durable yet lightweight fiberglass handle, which is easier on the hands.

11
RiverRidge Ashland Over-the-Toilet Storage

RiverRidge Ashland Over-the-Toilet Storage
Lowe's

It’s surprising how quickly you can run out of space to stash things in the bathroom. But by adding this RiverRidge Ashland Over-the-Toilet Storage ($110.34), you can get an entire extra cabinet and shelf in a space that usually goes unclaimed.

Customers say it’s made of “rich-looking material” that will “enhance any bathroom space,” especially in a smaller bathroom.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
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