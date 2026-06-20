11 Best New Lowe’s Decor Finds for Your Porch and Patio

The latest drop includes an egg chair, unique lighting, and some functional pieces.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With summer in full swing, we’ve been turning to Lowe’s to help make the most out of our backyard and outdoor spaces. And thanks to a new drop of items this week, it looks like we’ll be continuing to spruce up our patios and porches, too! From colorful cushions that add a pop of personality and sleek lighting to eye-catching rugs and comfy furniture, there’s sure to be something you’ll want to pick up. There’s even a must-have bar cart option that just hit the shelves! Here are the best new Lowe’s decor finds for your porch and patio that we’re loving right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Outdoor Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Allen + Roth Rain Drop Square Throw Pillow

We love this Allen + Roth Rain Drop Square Throw Pillow ($25.98) for two reasons, with the first being that it can really help upgrade the look of your patio furniture. But it’s also functionally important, providing a little extra back support or cushioning on harder wood or metal pieces.

Customers on the Lowe’s website say that “these pillows are made well, and are the perfect size for the outdoor patio chairs,” adding that the “fabric is easy to wipe clean” whenever they get dirty.

2 SunJet 39-Inch Water Fountain

Of course, this SunJet 39-Inch Water Fountain ($228.99) is a truly stunning visual addition to your outdoor space. But what we really love about it is how it can create a truly tranquil environment on your porch or patio by adding that never-ending sound of trickling water.

3 Mondawe 10′ Market Patio Umbrella

Let’s be honest: If you don’t have some kind of shade solution, there’s no way you’re going to use your patio as much as you’d like to. We think this Mondawe 10′ Market Patio Umbrella ($139.66) is a perfect pick up, giving your space a pop of color and bringing a touch of a Riviera look with its scalloped fringes.

4 Allen + Roth Ivory Planter

Sometimes, it takes the season really kicking off to realize you’re a little short on flowers and greenery. This Allen + Roth Ivory Planter ($18.98) is an ideal item for filling in those gaps, with an eye-catching design and a truly affordable price tag.

“These plastic flower pots are affordable, lightweight, and attractive. A great alternative for the heavy ceramic pots that become too much to handle as we age. Your aching back will thank you for it!” writes one happy customer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Under $25.

5 Sunrinx Round Outdoor End Table

If you’re like us, you’ll be using your porch and patio to entertain pretty regularly. These Sunrinx Round Outdoor End Table ($51.91) can come in super handy as end caps on couches or fitting between two chairs. We also love that these are perfectly sized for pretty much any area, even if you’re working with a smaller outdoor space.

Customers in the review section seem to agree, calling it “very sturdy,” “easy to put together,” and “well worth the money.”

6 Allen + Roth 20″ x 20″ High Back Patio Chair Cushion

If you ever find yourself feeling tired of your current patio furniture setup, you might not have to go as far as to throw out your chairs, benches, or sofas. Instead, try swapping in some Allen + Roth 20″ x 20″ High Back Patio Chair Cushions ($49.98). With multiple colors to choose from, it can be an easy (and budget-friendly) upgrade that will also make your seats so much more comfortable.

“Great cushions,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Thick, firm, and comfortable at a fraction of the regular price.”

7 Best Choice Products 2-Tier Rolling Patio Bar Cart

Speaking of hosting guests, there’s something about a well-designed service setup that can act as functional decor. This Best Choice Products 2-Tier Rolling Patio Bar Cart ($59.99) gives you everything you need to start, with enough space for glassware, bottles, cans, ice, and more. Reviewers call the piece a “great value” and “really sturdy,” adding that it’s “quite attractive.”

8 AOIZGMY Solar Outdoor Lanterns 2-Pack

The fun thing about selecting outdoor lighting is that you can intentionally go cozy with it. That’s why we love this AOIZGMY Solar Outdoor Lanterns 2-Pack ($89.98), which light up with a warm amber glow at night after being powered by the sun all day. And since you don’t need to worry about wiring, you can hang or place them practically anywhere!

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Decor Finds for Summer.

9 Best Choice Products Wicker Patio Egg Chair

When picking outdoor furniture, it can pay to go a little bolder. This Best Choice Products Wicker Patio Egg Chair ($274.99) gets extra points for being both comfy and a unique design choice compared to your run-of-the-mill outdoor chairs. But we also love that it could be a standalone piece for a smaller balcony or terrace if needed, thanks to its relatively contained size.

10 Rennsan Hannah LED Outdoor Wall Light

When it comes to outdoor lighting, it’s important to remember you’re not just limited to string lights and lanterns! This Rennsan Hannah LED Outdoor Wall Light ($66.44) is the ultimate ambiance pick, creating a glow by tossing light back off your home’s exterior. It’s truly a stunning and modern way to decorate your space.

11 World Rug Gallery Floral Patio Carpet

When you’re decorating your outdoor space, it can be all too easy to forget to lay down some decent ground cover. This World Rug Gallery Floral Patio Carpet ($332.60) adds some subtle color and texture to your outdoor space without going over the top. It could be the missing piece to your entire aesthetic!