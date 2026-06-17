11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Decor Finds for Summer

Get your deck, patio, and yard looking their best with these pieces.

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Whether you’re building it yourself or simply picking up some new pieces, there’s no shortage of decor options at Home Depot. Of course, this also includes anything you might need to spruce up your outdoor space, which has taken on a new level of importance now that we’ve fully transitioned into summer. Some of the latest releases to hit the retailers shelves include garden enhancements, unique lighting, furniture accessories, and even some cheeky lawn decor. So, get ready to give your backyard the glow-up it deserves with the best Home Depot outdoor decor finds for summer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Naturae Decor Green Artificial Turf Topiary Sitting Dog

Earlier this spring, we first discovered this lineup of faux-greenery sculptures as Home Depot customers scooped them up. Now, the latest release from the company is the Naturae Decor Green Artificial Turf Topiary Sitting Dog ($80.52).

At 19 inches tall, it’s the perfect tongue-in-cheek yard addition that stands out in all the right ways. But it’s not just for your lawn: Customers who’ve purchased it also say it makes for an ideal table centerpiece for your outdoor dinners!

2 Vingli Wood Garden Arbor Arch

There are very few garden effects that hit as hard as a living tunnel. This Vingli Wood Garden Arbor Arch ($155) is perfect for helping those flowering vines and creeping plants reach for the skies, giving your greenery the elevation it deserves.

3 MacCourt Key Largoo 270 Gal. Pond Liner

We’ll be the first to admit that adding a water feature to your yard can be a daunting project. But when it comes down to it, products like this MacCourt Key Largo Key Largo 270 Gal. Pond Liner ($469.78) make it much easier to create the koi pond or lily pad corner of your dreams. It’s the kind of zen garden decor that will truly transform your outdoor space.

“Liner is just what we expected, deep and sturdy,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It was very easy to install—basically the plug and play of pond liners.”

4 Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge Wicker Outdoor 8-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa Set

Spending time outdoors requires more than ample places to sit down: It also has to be comfy (and should ideally look great). Fortunately, you get both with a Hampton Bay Crystal Ridge Wicker Outdoor 8-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa Set ($1,598), which is currently on sale for $300 off. It’s the kind of bright, sleek patio furniture we love!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June.

5 XBrand 3-Tier Water Fountain

Looking for a less labor-intensive water feature? We’re huge fans of this XBrand 3-Tier Water Fountain ($298.22), which makes for the perfect backyard showstopper piece. But it’s not just about the visual effect: The constantly cascading water here will also add the soothing sound of trickling water to your garden.

6 Hampton Bay LED Rattan String Light

At this point, you can admit that you’re a little sick of the sight of cafe lights. That’s why we’ve decided to switch to this Hampton Bay LED Rattan String Light ($19.97) this season: There’s just something about the small wicker shades that makes this feel perfect for summer decorating! Customers in the reviews also say they love how this is especially helpful if you’re trying to match with any existing rattan furniture in your current setup.

7 Tommy Bahama Marlin Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

It may not always be immediately apparent, but finding the right carpet for your outdoor space can be especially vital for nailing the overall look. We like how soft and summer this Tommy Bahama Marlin Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug ($146.67) is, and especially appreciate how easy it is to clean off using just a light spray from a hose.

Reviewers say they appreciate how they “dry quickly after rain” and that it’s “great quality and style.

8 Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow

Yes, we already said this when we were running down some of the best affordable Home Depot items we’ve found this month. However, we’ll belabor the point all summer long that outdoor furniture needs a little bit of accessorizing to reach its full aesthetic potential.

This Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow ($24.98) provides both a pop of color and a bit of extra comfort, too. Happy customers say it’s a “great little patio pillow” that “adds a nice pop of color to my outdoor space” and is “very comfortable.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

9 Veradek Planter with Brown Stand 2-Pack

In many ways, planters are the perfect outdoor accent pieces. That’s why we think this Veradek Planter with Brown Stand 2-Pack ($129.99) is the ideal add-on for framing a staircase or door, filling out an awkwardly empty corner, or simply expanding your growing space beyond those beds in your yard.

It’s also worth noting that this brand new item has a perfect 5-star rating on the Home Depot website. Customers gush about them, too, saying theyre “the perfect marriage of beauty, function, and style” that “goes elegantly with any decor.”

10 Wickerwise Hand-Woven Tall Bamboo LED Floor Lantern

Just like indoors, sometimes a non-overhead lighting source can be crucial to setting the right ambiance. This Wickerwise Hand-Woven Tall Bamboo LED Floor Lantern ($70.71) is the kind of piece that can make your patio or deck feel as thoughtfully decorated and cozy as your living room, casting a softer, warmer glow that’s perfect for those summer evenings under the stars.

11 Vevor Black Wind Chimes

Spending time in your outdoor space should ideally be a relaxing experience. That’s why we were excited to find these Vevor Black Wind Chimes ($67.49) as a way to turn every slight breeze into a symphony. It also doesn’t hurt that their neutral look makes it easy to match them with any existing decor.