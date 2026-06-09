11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Under $20

Even if you're nearly over budget, you can afford these essential tools and materials.

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Even as we roll through June, it still feels like we haven’t picked up everything we need for our garden. But while we’ve reached the final dredges of our budget, Home Depot still has plenty of affordable essentials in stock that will help get the job done. There are even some pretty great options for anyone who might be getting a slightly late start on some of their duties. From basic materials to essential tools, here are the best new Home Depot garden finds under $20 right now.

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1 Hydrotech Heavy Duty Fireman’s Hose Nozzle

How much yard work can you really get done if you don’t have an effective way to water? This Hydrotech Heavy Duty Fireman’s Hose Nozzle ($16.99) comes with the eight traditional spray patterns you’ll need to get the job done right (not to mention accomplish other tasks like washing the car or hosing off the patio).

2 Fiskars 3-Piece Garden Tool Set

In a battery-powered age, it’s important to remember that some of the trustiest tools are hand-powered. This Fiskars 3-Piece Garden Tool Set ($14.52) covers all the basics you’ll need to get those flowers into the ground or into their new planters, and is made even better by its sturdy steel construction.

3 Espoma Organic Holly Tone Fertilizer

Whether you’re finishing up your last bit of planting or helping your recent additions along in their early growth, it never hurts to give them a bit of a boost. This Espoma Organic Holly Tone Fertilizer ($15.63) is ideal for plants that thrive in highly acidic soil, especially if you planted hydrangeas, as we suggested earlier this spring.

4 Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Thankfully, Home Depot is one of the best sources for Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil ($4.57) with some of the best pricing we’ve seen around for this planting essential.

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “Plants seem to grow better when you use this soil,” writes one reviewer. Others add that they love how it “doesn’t need fertilizer right away.”

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5 Miracle-Gro Potting Mix Soil

Still filling those planters? Then opt for some Miracle-Gro Potting Mix Soil ($8) instead!

“I have been using Miracle-Gro Potting Mix for years [and] I would not use any other brand,” writes one thrilled customer in a 5-star review of the product. “I use it in all my containers and window boxes. My plants love it, they get huge with beautiful, showy flowers. I also like the fact that for six months, it feeds my plants, and I don’t have to take the extra time to fertilize them. Try it if you haven’t already used it. I am sure you will not be disappointed.”

6 Vigoro WeedBlock Weed Barrier Fabric

It can be difficult to accept the fact that weeds are simply a part of growing a garden. But while this is an apt metaphor for life overall, you don’t have to take it lying down, thanks to Vigoro WeedBlock Weed Barrier Fabric ($19.97). Applying this can make the never-ending job of pulling unwanted intruders out of your beds that much easier.

7 Vigoro Drip Irrigation Soaker Hose

Speaking of never-ending gardening jobs, there is still a way to get the daily watering you need done with much less effort. Installing a Vigoro Drip Irrigation Soaker Hose ($19.98) will help hydrate your plants all throughout the season while still conserving water.

“This hose is of a nice, heavy construction and is longer than most others,” writes one content customer. “It will also help my plants resist diseases that can come from wet leaves.”

8 Melnor Watering Wand

We absolutely love the look of planting things up high, but it also necessitates an entirely different irrigation plan. Thankfully, a Melnor Watering Wand ($14.98) provides a simple solution, with an extra 33 inches of reach and a handy thumb control that takes all the pressure off your hands. It also has eight different patterns, so you can get the exact flow of water you need!

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9 Fiskars 28 in. Bypass Lopper

If you’re planning on keeping those bushes and shrubs looking their best throughout the season, you’re going to need to manicure them regularly. This Fiskars 28 in. Bypass Lopper ($19.98) can take out errant branches that are up to 1.5 inches thick and is designed with comfort grips that make the typically labor-intensive job even easier to manage.

10 Vigoro Sparrow Grey Coastal Resin Planter

If we’re being honest, there’s not one season of the year where it’s best to buy a planter, only good timing when it comes to pricing and design. And fortunately for Home Depot shoppers, that’s the case with this Vigoro Sparrow Grey Coastal Resin Planter ($19.98), whose modern looks belie it miniscule price tag. It’s the perfect porch or pathway cap!

11 GardenHOME Leaf Scoops/Hand Rakes

Sure, we might not be thinking too much about fall foliage right now, but that will change soon enough! And when ti comes to picking up Mother Nature’s mess, these GardenHOME Leaf Scoops/Hand Rakes ($18.07) are a true one-of-a-kind product for moving those piles out of the way.