11 Best Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20

These are some of the best prices we've ever seen on these gardening essentials.

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We’ve been relying on Harbor Freight during the run-up to summer to stock up on all kinds of outdoor tools we’ll need for the season. But if you’re at the point where your budget is beginning to wear thin, you’ll be happy to know that you can still get some essentials for practically nothing from the budget tool and hardware retailer. We’ll happily be topping up our gardening implements with these well-priced hoses, pruners, and more (and of course replacing some worn-out or outdated items we’ve held on to for too long). Here are the best Harbor Freight yard tools that are under $20.

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1 Greenwood 50 ft. Garden Hose

Let’s be real: If you don’t have a good way to water, you’re going to struggle with your gardening duties. This Greenwood 50 ft. Garden Hose ($19.99) is a superbly priced piece that acts as a great replacement, extension, or add-on to help keep your yard and flower beds nice and hydrated.

2 Greenwood No-Squeeze Fireman’s Nozzle

If you’re going to upgrade your hose, you might as well overhaul the entire package! This Greenwood No-Squeeze Fireman’s Nozzle ($9.99) is a serious design improvement that will help save your hands from incessant squeezing.

“This nozzle is so easy to use and works great,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is perfect for cleaning with. It was a good price, and I am so happy I bought it.”

3 One Stop Gardens Bypass Hand Pruner

Taking the time to manicure your plants and bushes is a lot easier when you have this One Stop Gardens Bypass Hand Pruner ($12.99). It’s designed with a comfortable grip and a mechanism that makes each clip that much easier.

Happy customers also heap praise on the gardening essential in their reviews, with one writing: “The pruner checks all the boxes for my needs. It is reasonably sized, very affordable with a coupon, and has a sharp edge. Using it helps make the work more enjoyable.”

4 One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner

Unfortunately, a handheld option literally won’t cut it for some jobs. This One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner ($12.99) is essential for taking down bigger branches up to eight feet high that are up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Customers say that despite the price, this product is “better than expected” in execution.

“Even the saw section makes fast work out of the task! No need to grab a ladder or fire up a heavier tool,” writes one. “Wish I had purchased this earlier in life.”

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5 One Stop Gardens 3-Piece Garden Tool Set

It’s surprising how easily some of the most basic planting implements can go missing from your storage. Replace yours for less with this One Stop Gardens 3-Piece Garden Tool Set ($15.99), complete with a cultivator, trowel, and transplanter you can use for planting and weeding.

6 0.5 Gallon Multipurpose Sprayer

From fertilizer to pest control, having this 0.5 Gallon Multipurpose Sprayer ($4.99) makes applying products to your plants a breeze. Reviewers rave that it’s “easy to use” with a “good spray radius” and that it’s “excellent for multiple uses.”

7 Pittsburgh Fiberglass Axe

Whether you’re chopping through stubborn roots or finishing up firewood duty, it can seriously pay to have a Pittsburgh Fiberglass Axe ($9.99) available. The handle is specifically designed to absorb most of the impact, saving your hands with each swing.

8 One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose

In some cases, the best watering solution for your garden involves coming up with a solid irrigation system. Fortunately, this One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose ($11.99) can be the ideal base of such a setup by “weeping” water instead of overflooding your beds.

Besides saving you money off the bat, customers who’ve purchased the product say it’s a standout when compared to models sold at other stores. “These are by far the best!” gushes one. “They unroll easily and are easy to set out and route to all of my plants. They hold good pressure! Would 100% buy again.”

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9 One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake

Some see it as a chore, others see it as zen work. But no matter how you look at it, you’re always going to need this One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake ($13.99). It’s a true yardwork essential that customers say is “lightweight yet firm” and “a great rake for the money.”

10 One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel

Whether you’re planting, digging, or otherwise moving dirt around, you won’t get very far without the right tool. This One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel ($16.99) is great for making holes, and we especially love the sturdy yet flexible fiberglass handle that’s much easier on the hands.

11 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter

OK, maybe it’s a bit of a stretch to call this a yard tool. But if you’ve ever found yourself overwhelmed by pesky flying bugs while enjoying outside time in your garden or patio, you’d agree that a One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose ($4.99) is nothing short of a seasonal essential.

Many customers muse about feeling like Serena Williams taking care of pesky bugs, saying that it “works very well” and adding that it “works better than cider traps” for fruit flies.