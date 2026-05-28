Shop 11 Target backyard finds that look pure luxury for less, from chic lanterns to patio sets.

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Is your backyard in need of a little love? Target to the rescue! The superstore has been getting in so many amazing outdoor items this season, with many already selling out. From designer-looking furniture finds and decor to entertaining essentials, the store makes it easy to elevate your outdoor living over the next few months. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 Target backyard finds that are pure luxury for less.

1 This Crate and Barrel Looking Outdoor Loveseat

Get cozy in Crate & Barrel style with a Target price point. The Southport Outdoor Patio Loveseat Threshold, is a whopping $200 off, now $300, and is so pretty and comfortable. “I used this for an indoor seating area, very cute, cushions looked great, and easy to put together,” writes a shopper. “We’ve gotten many compliments on this,” adds another.

2 A Folding Patio Table That Looks West Elm

If you prefer the West Elm aesthetic, check out the Aster Patio Folding Table Threshold. It’s a modern take on the French bistro look and is on sale for $49. “I love this table. It is a great size and very sturdy. Looks great with my outdoor furniture,” writes a shopper. “I’ve had mine outside for almost a year and it still looks brand new,” adds another.

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3 A Gorgeous Outdoor Planter Box

This Square Outdoor Planter Box, 15.98″ x15.98″, from the Threshold, designed with the Studio McGee collection, is available from Serena & Lily for less. It is also on sale for half off, just $30. “Perfect! Great size, the design is beautiful and it’s very functional for planting,” writes a shopper. “Stunning piece that is resort chic!” adds another.

4 And, the Chicest Bistro Chairs

These 2pk Metal Stackable Shell Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs, White, also Threshold-designed with Studio McGee, look straight out of the Serena & Lily store, but for a fraction of the price. The two chairs are $170.00. “So perfect and just what I was looking for!” one writes. “Literally the most perfect set for a small patio! Was searching for something for so long to match my old Florida vibe for my 1950’s home and this set is perfect. Very well packaged and well priced!!”

5 Outdoor Lanterns

Add some light to your outdoor spaces with the Open Weave Battery/Solar LED Outdoor Lantern Beige Threshold, on sale for $28 from $40. “Love this!! Very sturdy and does not look cheap at all,” writes a shopper. “Love this lantern! Its nice and bright and sturdy,” another adds.

6 A Woven Doormat

The 1’6″x2’6″ Rope Braided Basket Weave Doormat Black/Brown/Cream – Threshold Outdoor Front Door Mat, High Pile, is $35, and gorgeous. “Heavy duty doormat. Colors are very nice. Seems to be well made,” a shopper commented. “This mat— wowza I get so many compliments on it. It’s such a nice add to our outdoor space,” another adds.

7 Cabana Striped Accent Rug

I am loving the 24″ x36″ Boxwood Cabana Striped Accent Rug, Blue/White, $13. “Summery blue accent rug,” one shopper says. “Such a pretty blue! Perfect for summer and fits perfectly under a standard doormat.” Another adds: “Love the color of the mat.”

8 Melamine Plates and Dishes

Target’s latest melamine dining collection is next-level, starting with the 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White from Threshold, $4, which gives Anthropologie. “This bamboo border dinner plate is a great addition to my summer decor. It is made of melamine, making it durable and safe to have outside near the pool. It’s also dishwasher safe, which I love for easy cleanup. The plates are lightweight making it easier to any age to use. The price is fair for the size,” writes one.

9 Rattan Lanterns

The Rattan Battery LED Outdoor Lanterns from Threshold look like Crate & Barrel, but are just $40. “These are comparable to similar style lanterns at C&B, but for half the price. Plus they come with a built in ‘candle’ that has a timer,” writes a shopper. “I bought both sizes. Very large lanterns and should hold up well in the elements,” another adds.

10 Outdoor Area Rugs

This outdoor area rug is so bougie looking that people are even using it indoors. I love the 5’x7′ Cane Rectangular Woven Outdoor Area Rug Heathered Green, a classy and neutral option that comes in this green color and also tan.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 And, This Outdoor Throw Pillow

This 18″ x18″ Ikat Print Trimmed Pillow from Threshold is also a great Anthropologie-looking item with its boho-chic print. “Well made – really cute design!” writes a shopper. “Perfect Pop of Color,” another adds. “Great size and great material for outdoor.”