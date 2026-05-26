11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds This Week

Shop the best new Target outdoor living finds, from a $8 sprinkler to a wicker patio sectional.

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Target’s outdoor section is operating at full summer capacity right now. The Sun Squad toys are stacked by the door, the patio furniture is assembled on the floor, and someone has thoughtfully placed a rainbow sprinkler next to a bocce ball set as if to invite you outside to your own backyard. The price range this week runs from $7 to $796.99, which means there’s something here for everyone. Just in time for summer, here are eleven outdoor finds worth knowing about this week at Target.

1 Rainbow Play Sprinkler—Sun Squad

Eight dollars to occupy children for an entire afternoon, without requiring any adult participation beyond turning on the hose? Yes, please. This Sun Squad rainbow play sprinkler is the summer essential that costs less than a round of iced coffees and delivers considerably more joy per dollar.

2 24-Can Soft Sided Cooler—Sun Squad

Twenty-four cans in a soft-sided format means enough drinks for a small gathering without the weight and bulk of a hard cooler. This Sun Squad 24-can soft sided cooler is $16—packable, lightweight, and the kind of purchase that keeps your fun day organized so it goes off without a hitch.

3 Bocce Ball Set—8 Piece, Sun Squad

Bocce ball is the backyard game that requires no explanation, generates immediate competition, and works for every age group simultaneously. This Sun Squad 8-piece bocce ball set is $8—simple, colorful, and hours of fun.

4 GDF Studio 7-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional with Water-Resistant Cushions

Seven pieces, water-resistant cushions, wicker construction—this GDF Studio patio sectional is the outdoor living room setup that turns a backyard into a place people actually want to stay after dinner. At $796.99 it’s definitely the investment piece of the week, and a significant one—but comparable sectionals at specialty outdoor retailers start considerably higher.

5 3-Piece Ceramic Decorative Garden Stakes—Threshold

Garden stakes are the finishing detail that make a planted bed look complete. This Threshold 3-piece ceramic decorative garden stake set brings a considered, artisan quality to a garden border or potted arrangement at $7—the lowest price point on this list and one of the most charming.

6 Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Bistro Set

Two cushioned chairs and a side table in rattan—this Costway 3-piece rattan bistro set is the small-patio solution that makes a balcony or tight outdoor space feel genuinely furnished rather than improvised. Rattan reads warmth and texture in a way that metal bistro sets simply don’t, and at $156.99 it’s well below what comparable sets cost at outdoor specialty stores.

7 Costway 47-Gallon Acacia Wood Deck Storage Box

Forty-seven gallons of storage in acacia wood is the outdoor organization solution that also functions as seating or a side table—three uses, one purchase. This Costway acacia wood deck storage box handles cushions, toys, tools, and anything else that needs to live outside without looking like it does. It’s $119.99.

8 3-Piece Foldable Metal Patio Bistro Set

The foldable bistro set is for balconies, apartment decks, and any outdoor space where permanent furniture isn’t an option. This 3-piece foldable metal patio bistro set includes a round table and two chairs that fold flat for storage when not in use. Bright yellow to bring the joy, this cute seating set is just $87.09.

9 Flower Tube Water Float—Sun Squad

Glittery, flower-shaped, and made for fun, the Sun Squad flower tube water float is exactly what summer ordered. Inflate it in minutes at the beach, or make it a mainstay at the pool. It’s $8 and looks like it was made for Instagram memories.

10 Nourison Positano Modern Stripes Flatweave Outdoor Rug

Nourison makes outdoor rugs that survive actual outdoor conditions without fading into something that no longer resembles the original purchase. This Nourison Positano modern stripes flatweave outdoor rug brings a clean, contemporary stripe to a patio or porch surface at $44—the most accessible rug option in this week’s drop.

11 Nourison Positano Moroccan Trellis Flatweave Outdoor Rug

The Moroccan trellis pattern on this rug has been appearing in outdoorcollections at every price point for several seasons because it works with almost everything—the geometric repeat adds visual interest without demanding attention. This Nourison Positano Moroccan trellis outdoor rug comes in multiple sizes with pricing starting at $174.72.