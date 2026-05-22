11 Best New Target Summer Finds Under $20

Affordable Target summer finds for outdoor entertaining and home decor.

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Summer shopping just hits different—there are outdoor essentials for gardening, beach trips, and backyard hangouts, plus colorful kitchenware and rattan-inspired home decor that instantly brightens your space. While it can all add up quickly, Target‘s budget-friendly section is packed with summer finds for under $20. Shop my 11 must-haves for summer fun below.

1 Lightweight Woven Throw Blanket

Running your home’s AC on full blast? Stay cozy without overheating in the Lightweight Woven Throw Blanket ($17). Made from 100 percent cotton, its breathable basketweave design promotes airflow while still giving you just the right amount of warmth and comfort.

RELAXED: 11 Best New Target Patio Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Pool Inner Tube with Handles

Snag this Pool Inner Tube with Handles while it’s on sale for just $4. With a fun palm tree print and reinforced built-in grab bars, it’s recommended for swimmers over the age of five.

3 3-Piece Grilling Tool Set

Calling all grill masters! Upgrade your everyday setup with this 3-Piece Grilling Tool Set (on sale for $14), including a basting brush, tongs, and spatula. All the tools are crafted from stainless steel and ergonomic nylon handles with built-in hanging holes for easy storage.

4 20-Count LED Outdoor Globe String Lights

Add a touch of ambiance to your backyard patio or front deck with a 16.8-foot strand of 20-Count LED Outdoor Globe String Lights ($17). The bulbs emit a warm, inviting glow and they’re available with either white or black wiring to seamlessly match your outdoor aesthetic.

5 Floral Printed Gardening Tool Set

A spade, cultivator, and bypass pruner is all you need to prep your garden for summer—and you can get all three with this Floral Printed Gardening Tool Set (on sale for $18). And don’t forget to pick up a pair of matching Duck Canvas Long Cuff Gardening Gloves (on sale for $11) while you’re at it.

6 Mesh Beach Tote

According to one shopper, the Mesh Beach Tote ($15) is “so lightweight…easy to throw in a suitcase for travel…and better than my most expensive totes!!!” The shoulder bag has a roomy main compartment for pool towels, reading materials, and snacks, while the exterior pockets are great for storing sunblock and tumblers.

Another customer who used it as an airport bag said, “I travel frequently and while I own the ‘fashionable’ bags, this gem hits the mark on every level!”

7 3-Wick Fresh Linen & Sea Salt Candle

More than 6,000 shoppers have already purchased this 3-Wick Fresh Linen & Sea Salt Candle ($14) in the past month. The candle smells like sundried sheets and trips to the cape.

8 3-Speed Stroller Fan with Rechargeable Battery

Your baby’s comfort is of top priority, so help keep them cool this summer with a 3-Speed Stroller Fan with Rechargeable Battery (on sale for $15). Its flexible legs bend and wrap for adjustable placement, while the 360-degree swivel lets you direct airflow where it’s needed most. It’s also designed with a protective safety guard to help protect curious little hands.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 Round Woven Charger

Crafted from 100 percent natural jute fiber and finished with a beautiful scalloped trim, the Round Woven Charger ($6) is a chic addition to your tablescape and an easy way to elevate your table setting. Choose from white or poppy red detailing.

10 Pineapple Icon Drinking Glasses

Target is selling Pineapple Icon Drinking Glasses ($8), a dupe for Anthropologie’s signature icon glassware collection. More than 25,000 shoppers have purchased them in the past month, and the collection comes in a variety of playful designs, including cowboy boots, tulips, and baseballs.

11 Braided Woven Rattan Bowl

Style this Braided Woven Rattan Bowl ($15) with potpourri, seashells, or ceramic orbs as a statement centerpiece on your coffee table. You can also use it as a fruit bowl in the kitchen.