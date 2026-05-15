11 Best Walmart Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Dive into the warmer weather with fantastic pool, patio, beach, and party products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that the weather is really starting to warm up, it’s time to officially start your summer preparation. And whether that means getting new beach gear, prepping your patio, decking out your pool, making the most of your pool, or simply finding more ways to spend time outdoors, Walmart has more than enough items on its shelves that can ensure this is a season to remember. Right now, we’re especially loving some unique party appliances, outdoor cooking tools, sun protection, and so much more. Here are the best Walmart summer finds flying off shelves.

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1 JoyStone Pool Toys Games Set

There’s nothing like taking a dip on a hot day. But if you really want to make the most of your time in the water, we’re all about this JoyStone Pool Toys Games Set ($21.99). Not only is it currently $20 off, but you’ll get multiple fun new ways to splash around!

2 Ninja SLUSHi 72-Oz Frozen Drink Machine

If you’re planning on entertaining as much as we are this summer, you’re going to have to step up your beverage game. This Ninja SLUSHi 72-Oz Frozen Drink Machine ($249) makes it easier than ever to whip up the most refreshing frosty beverages, no blender required!

Of course, the best part is that you can really run with your imagination when it comes to ingredients. “Absolutely love this thing! BEST purchase I’ve made in a long time,” gushes one happy customer. “Absolutely worth the price. Already made so many drinks!”

3 Better Homes and Gardens Salad Serve Bowl Set

Speaking of entertaining, you’re also going to need to be prepared to serve food, too! We love the look and functionality of this Better Homes and Gardens Salad Serve Bowl Set ($16.97), which features a handy built-in cutout for storing serving utensils right on top.

“I absolutely love this bowl,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I love how you don’t have to carry extra serving utensils, and they stay in place. I take it to a lot of cookouts and dinners with everybody, and I get a lot of compliments. It’s very easy to clean and lightweight to carry. It can be used as a serving dish, fruit bowl, mixing bowl, or for storing leftovers. The bamboo lid looks nice, and it has a silicone ring on it, so the lid has a seal to it and stays on better.”

4 Joyfy Pool Float Hammock, 2-Pack

If your idea of getting on the water is a little more leisurely, there’s still a great option for you! This Joyfy Pool Float Hammock ($29.99) comes in a pair, so you and a friend can relax and soak in the pool all day, designed for maximum comfort and support.

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5 Cuisinart FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill

Just because you don’t have room on your porch, deck, or balcony for a full-sized grill doesn’t mean you can’t get the same cooking results. This Cuisinart FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill ($319) has quickly become one of our newest favorite appliances, with the ability to grill, smoke, air fry, broil, roast, bake, dehydrate, and keep warm.

The best part? You can impart those smoky flavors with the push of a button (and can even mix things up with different style of wooden pellets). It’s the perfect swap-in for that oversized smoker!

6 Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray

Rule number one of the summer is to protect yourself from those harmful UV rays. This Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray ($9.88) is perfect for anyone planning on spending long days in the son, with 70 SPF protection. There’s also a lotion version available, too!

7 Jessy Home 4-Pack Oversized Beach Towel Set

When it comes to hitting the sand, it pays to have something comfy to sit down on. That’s why we love this soft and fluffy Jessy Home 4-Pack Oversized Beach Towel Set ($41.99), both for their quick-drying abilities and cushy texture.

This product has also managed to earn a perfect 5-star average rating, with reviewers just as happy about the value as they are the performance. “These beach towels are fantastic!” writes one. “The size is extra large, so they’re perfect for lying out comfortably at the beach or by the pool. The material feels soft, absorbent, and dries quickly after use.”

8 MinnARK Light Up LED Cornhole Board Set

Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean the games have to end! This MinnARK Light Up LED Cornhole Board Set ($34.88) is perfect for those post-sunset competitions, lighting up whenever a player manages to sink a bean bag (which also glows). It also gets bonus points for being super light and portable!

RELATED: 11 Target Summer Dresses That Look Super High-End for Less.

9 Ozark Trail All-Terrain Cart Wagon

Don’t ruin a perfectly good day at the beach with that struggle to and from the car! Instead, you can tote all of your items with this Ozark Trail All-Terrain Big Bucket Cart Wagon ($79.88), which glides with ease over practically any surface. And with a capacity of up to 260 pounds, you’ll really be saving yourself a lot of work!

Even better, customers who’ve purchased the product say it’s just as helpful in the off-season! “This is literally a necessity if you are an apartment dweller,” writes one. “I use this for everything! Carrying all my groceries at once, bringing in big packages from the mail room, taking out the trash…it honestly feels like what life was like before these?! It can hold a lot!”

10 Mainstays Beach Umbrella

Even though a traditional umbrella is an essential for any sunny day at the beach, any overly windy conditions can quickly make them useless (or even dangerous). That’s why we love this Mainstays Beach Umbrella ($74), which uses a cabana-style setup that drastically improves stability and coverage. There’s also a convenient cup holder built right into the center!

One shopper in the reviews says it’s the “perfect sunshade for the beach,” saying that it “holds up in wind and provides sun protection” on those bright days.

“[It’s] lightweight and easy to set up,” they write. “This is better than any beach umbrella I have ever used. Grab one for your next beach excursion. I’m very happy with this purchase.”

11 Tappio Outdoor Rattan Loveseat

You’re bound to get more out of your patio if it’s properly furnished! This Tappio Outdoor Rattan Loveseat ($99.99) is not only the perfect-sized seating option for practically any space, but it’s also currently $60 off! You also can’t beat the built-in center coffee table.