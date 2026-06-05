11 Best New Walmart Home Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Shop the best new Walmart home finds for June, from a cloud loveseat to a Drew Barrymore swivel chair.

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If you’re looking to give your home a summer upgrade, Walmart is making a legitimate case for itself as a furniture, kitchen, and decor destination. This month’s new arrivals cover every aspect of the project. You’ll find a cloud loveseat in corduroy, a Drew Barrymore wicker outdoor swivel chair with bouclé cushions, an 85-ounce slushy machine, a handmade carved wooden salad bowl for under $6, and a rotating waffle maker that belongs on every breakfast-obsessed person’s counter — how’s that for range? Best of all, prices run from $5.89 to $446, with most falling on the lower end. These are the 11 best Walmart home finds hitting shelves this June, and the pieces you definitely don’t want to miss.

1 Farmhouse Entryway Console Table with 2 Drawers and 2-Tier Storage

This farmhouse entryway console table measures 43 inches, and has two drawers and a lower shelf for ample storage and style. Housing keys, mail, and everything else that accumulates near a front door now has somewhere to go that looks deliberate, you’ll spend just $109.99 for an organized entryway.

2 Zriang 2-Seat Cloud Loveseat—78 Inch, Corduroy

Cloud sofas have been one of the most talked-about furniture categories for the past two years, and the corduroy version is the texture upgrade that makes the silhouette feel considered rather than trendy. This Zriang 78-inch cloud loveseat in corduroy has removable cushions, a sturdy wooden frame, and is $249.99 — the living room investment that competes with furniture stores charging twice as much.

3 Mainstays Ditzy Floral Purple Quilt—Full/Queen

A ditzy floral print in purple is the bedding choice that commits to its aesthetic fully, and for $29.82 this Mainstays ditzy floral purple quilt is the bedroom refresh that doesn’t require a full redesign to work. Its botanical design is reversible, meaning you can lean into the lighter color for warmer months and darker for winter.

4 Beautiful Rotating Waffle Maker—White Icing by Drew Barrymore

A rotating waffle maker produces evenly cooked waffles by allowing the batter to spread in both directions — the detail that separates waffles that are crisp all the way through from waffles that are soggy in the middle. This Beautiful rotating waffle maker in White Icing is $37.46 and the kitchen appliance that makes weekend mornings an event you’ll look forward to all week long.

5 85-Oz Slushy Machine with 5 Preset Programs

Margaritas, frappés, milkshakes, soft serve, automatic cleaning — five preset programs in an 85-ounce countertop machine that handles all of them. This 85-oz slushy and ice cream machine is $143.89 and the summer kitchen appliance that will be used at every gathering from June through September.

6 Kate Aspen Clear Hobnail Beaded Drinking Glasses—Set of 6, 10 oz

Hobnail texture on clear glassware is the vintage detail that makes a set of drinking glasses look like a real collection. This Kate Aspen hobnail beaded drinking glass set of six is $23.99 — six 10-oz glasses that work for cocktails, juice, or water and make every table setting look more elegant.

7 Better Homes & Gardens 2-Gallon Countertop Beverage Dispenser with Acacia Wood Lid

Two gallons, clear acrylic, acacia wood lid — this Better Homes & Gardens countertop beverage dispenser is $18.75 and the summer entertaining upgrade that makes a backyard gathering look catered. Fill it with infused water, lemonade, or sangria and leave it out for guests to serve themselves.

8 Handmade Carved Wood Salad Bowl with Servers

Under $6 for a handmade carved wooden salad bowl with servers is the kind of find that makes you stop and recheck the price. This carved wood serving bowl with servers is $5.89 and the most surprising value in this week’s drop — decorative enough to leave on a counter, functional enough to use at every meal.

9 Vintage Jute Area Rug—Braided Scalloped, Green Multi Border, 2×6

A braided jute runner with a scalloped edge and multi-border detail in green is the entryway or hallway rug that reads antique market rather than big box store. This vintage jute braided scalloped area rug is $90 and the floor piece that makes everything above it look more considered.

10 Beautiful Wicker Outdoor Swivel Chair with Bouclé Cushions—Brown/Porcini by Drew Barrymore

Wicker construction, bouclé cushions, swivel base, and a cover included — the Beautiful wicker outdoor swivel chair by Drew Barrymore is $446 and the outdoor seating piece that makes a patio feel like a designed space rather than an afterthought. The bouclé cushion detail is the unexpected choice that elevates it above every comparable wicker chair at this price point.

11 Beautiful 18×18 Decorative Outdoor Pillow—Blue by Drew Barrymore

An 18×18 outdoor pillow in blue from the Beautiful line is the finishing detail that makes the swivel chair above — or any outdoor chair — look complete. This Beautiful decorative outdoor pillow in blue is $14.97 and the accessory purchase that requires approximately zero deliberation.