11 Tractor Supply Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Refresh your home for fall with stylish, budget-friendly decor finds from Tractor Supply.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As cozy season approaches, it’s the perfect time to give your home a seasonal refresh without stretching your budget too thin. While Pottery Barn is known for its timeless furniture and elevated pieces, Tractor Supply sells an unexpected selection of stylish home finds that deliver a similar look for far less money. From cozy rugs and throw blankets, to statement lighting, accent furniture and decor, these pieces can help create a warm, inviting space.

1 Nuu Garden Indoor/Outdoor Tribal-Inspired Floral Area Rug

A patterned area rug is one of the quickest ways to transform a space, and this Nuu Garden Indoor/Outdoor Tribal-Inspired Floral Area Rug adds both warmth and depth. The blend of details and patterns gives it a designer-inspired feel, while its indoor/outdoor adaptability makes it practical enough for patios, entryways, or living spaces. It looks like the kind of versatile rug you’d expect to find at a much higher price point.

2 Harper & Willow White Dolomite Farmhouse Decorative Jars, Set of 2

Decorative jars are a staple in designer homes, and these Harper & Willow White Dolomite Farmhouse Decorative Jars make styling shelves, mantels, or entryways effortless. The smooth white finish and classic design give them a timeless farmhouse-inspired look that complements nearly any color and style. Display them together or separate them throughout your home to tie in the decor.

3 CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Glam Metal Wall Mirror

A perfectly placed mirror can make any room feel brighter and more spacious, and this CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Glam Metal Wall Mirror does it with style. The sleek metal frame adds a touch of glamour without feeling like it’s overwhelming the space, making it an easy fit for modern to eclectic interior styles.

4 LuxenHome Modern Upholstered Ivory Barrel Accent Chair with Wood Ball Legs

Curved furniture continues to dominate interior design trends, and this LuxenHome Modern Upholstered Ivory Barrel Accent Chair embraces that. The soft ivory upholstery keeps it feeling bright, while the wood ball legs add a unique design detail. Whether placed in a reading nook or paired with a couch, it offers a high-end look that still feels comfortable.

5 Harper & Willow Teak Wood Traditional Accent Chairs, Set of 2

Natural wood furniture never goes out of style, and these Harper & Willow Teak Wood Traditional Accent Chairs bring craftsmanship into your home. Their classic build showcases the beauty of the wood while remaining versatile enough for dining spaces, shaded patios, or extra seating inside. Sold as a pair, they offer an easy way to create a coordinated look.

6 Harper & Willow Large Gold Metal Circles Wall Mirror

The Harper & Willow Large Gold Metal Circles Wall Mirror isn’t just a mirror, it’s art. The layered circular frame creates an eye-catching element while the gold finish adds warmth. Whether displayed in an entryway, hallway, or above a fireplace, it instantly makes the room feel more put together.

7 Donna Sharp Chunky Knitted Throw

A chunky knit throw like the Donna Sharp Chunky Knitted Throw is perfect for draping across a sofa or favorite chair. This blanket adds an inviting textured element while helping create the layered look that’s become a staple in homes. It’s equally practical for chilly evenings and stylish enough to leave on display.

8 Crestview Collection Rambler Floor Lamp

Lighting has the power to completely change the mood of a room, and this Crestview Collection Rambler Floor Lamp combines function with understated design. Its clean build makes it easy to pair with a wide range of styles, while its height allows it to brighten reading corners and living spaces without taking over the room. It’s the kind of versatile piece that looks right at home in a designer living room.

9 Crestview Collection Jefferson Accent Chair

An accent chair should be just as attractive as it is comfortable, and this Crestview Collection Jefferson Accent Chair checks both boxes. Its inviting design makes it an easy addition to living rooms, bedrooms, or home offices, while the refined silhouette gives it a polished look. It works well as a standalone statement piece or paired with existing furniture for extra seating.

10 Crestview Collection Fullbright Table Lamp

The right table lamp can tie an entire room together, and this Crestview Collection Fullbright Table Lamp brings both style and warmth to the table. Its classic proportions and refined design allow it to blend seamlessly with traditional and contemporary décor alike, making it a versatile addition to bedrooms, living rooms, or entryway tables.

11 LuxenHome Orbit Modern Gold Metal Frame Round Wall Mirror

Round mirrors remain one of the easiest ways to soften a space filled with lines, and this LuxenHome Orbit Modern Gold Metal Frame Round Wall Mirror takes things a step further with its sleek metal frame. The gold finish gives it style, while the circular shape reflects light, helping smaller spaces appear brighter and more open.