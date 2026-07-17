11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

The rural retailer is slashing prices on everything from pool accessories to patio furniture.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re sprucing up your outdoor space or tackling your DIY list, we’ve come to realize that Tractor Supply typically has exactly what we need at some of the most affordable prices around. But now, the rural retailer is bringing in even more savings with a serious summer sales event that has us buzzing. Right now, you can expect serious discounts on patio furniture, power tools, gardening supplies, outerwear, and more. Want to see our favorites? Read on for the best Tractor Supply sales starting this week.

RELATED: 7 Kohl’s Sales Happening This Week You Don’t Want to Miss.

1 CountyLine 24 in. Portable Barrel Fan

Savings: $25.50

In the dead of summer, it’s essential to keep your workspaces cool and well ventilated! This CountyLine 24 in. 2-Speed Indoor Portable Barrel Fan ($144.49) can seriously help keep air moving in your garage or workspace with up to 8,300 CPMs and two speed settings. And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website, you can trust it will stand up to the task.

“This is a great 2-speed fan that really puts out the air and doesn’t take up a lot of space,” writes one happy customer, adding that it’s “also very easy to move around with the wheels.”

2 DeWalt Assorted Impact-Ready Screwdriver Set

Savings: $6

On the surface, it’s easy to see why this DeWalt Assorted Impact-Ready Screwdriver Set ($33.99) is an easy addition to your tool collection. But what sets this product apart is its built-in storage and organization system, making it easy to find exactly the piece you need without having to hunt for it.

Customers in the review section rave about the item as well, saying it lives up to the DeWalt reputation for quality and that it “comes in handy around the house.” Others point out what a great value the set is, especially at this sales price.

3 Bosch Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $130

Speaking of adding to your tool collection for less, it’s hard to look past the current deal on this Bosch Cordless Drill/Impact Driver Combo Tool Kit ($149.99). Besides the two essential power tools, the entire set includes batteries and a compact carrying case that make it a bona fide bargain.

4 Red Shed Zero Gravity Patio Chair

Savings: $20

If you’re in the market for outdoor furniture that maximizes comfort, it can be easy to get lost in the details or eventually overspend. But according to shoppers, this Red Shed Zero Gravity Patio Chair ($39.99) is a bona fide backyard booster, with enough perfect support and recline to make it feel as though you are floating on air. Customers appear to agree, calling them “very comfortable chairs” and “sturdy.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Gardening Finds Under $15 This Week.

5 FITT 5/8 in. x 50 ft. Force Pro Commercial Grade Garden Hose

Savings: $22.50

Now that summer heat has fully set in, you might’ve realized your current irrigation and watering plan isn’t cutting it. Fortunately, you can upgrade your setup for less with this FITT 5/8 in. x 50 ft. Force Pro Commercial Grade Garden Hose ($22.49), which is made with highly durable materials and an anti-kinking design.

The relatively new item has also already received over 350 five-star reviews, giving it an impressive 4.8-star average rating. Most love that it’s a true space saver, completely flattening when not in use for easy storage.

6 Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs

Savings: $1

Taking care of your pup involves more than just walking, feeding, and providing water in the summer months! This Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs ($9.99) can help protect your canine from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes, and is made without any harsh chemicals. We also love how portable the 8-ounce bottle is, making it easy to bring along to the park, on hikes, or on walks.

7 Red Shed 2-Seater Folding Loveseat

Savings: $22.50

What’s better than a good folding chair? A Red Shed 2-Seater Folding Loveseat ($67.49) with space for a couple! It’s perfect for pairs on campsites, on the sidelines at kids’ games, or just enjoying the backyard.

8 Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa

Savings: $250

Don’t worry: It’s not too late to finish furnishing your patio, even if you’re running low on your budget! You can make up for lost time while saving money with this Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa ($249.99). Made with a sturdy metal frame and comfy plush cushions, it can be a serious upgrade to your outdoor space, especially now that it’s $250 off.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Columbia Sportswear Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket

Savings: $27

Sure, it might be hot out now, but fall will be here before you know it. And with the current sales price on this Columbia Sportswear Men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket ($63), it makes sense to start preparing for the return of chillier weather now.

Tractor Supply shoppers talk up this piece as an idea for a spring and fall soft-layer coat.

“Versatile, lightweight, and waterproof! It’s such a nice jacket, and it keeps you warm. I highly recommend it!” writes one 5-star reviewer.

10 Columbia Sportswear Lillian Ridge II Jacket

Savings: $27

Looking for something in women’s sizes? This Columbia Sportswear Lillian Ridge II Jacket ($63) offers the same protection from wind and rain, complete with a waist drawstring for added comfort.

“I really like this jacket,” writes one happy customer. “It is well made and has great features: breathability, water resistance, and a hood. It has some warmth, but you can add layers if needed.”

11 Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy

Savings: $37

We’ve been advocating for pool owners to pick up this Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy ($112.99) all spring and summer. And now that we’re deep into the hottest time of the year, we think it’s worth serving it up as a reminder—especially now that it’s on sale! It’s a truly unique way to keep the sun away, complete with a floating tray for your snacks and drinks.

Of course, there are also some positively glowing reviews on the Tractor Supply website. Some have even go so far as to say they “couldn’t live without it” after setting it up for the first time.

“Such a fun addition to the pool! This floating gazebo gives great shade, feels super sturdy on the water, and was surprisingly easy to set up,” writes one happy customer. “Perfect for lounging and staying cool on sunny days! Great to keep babies protected from too much sun, too.”