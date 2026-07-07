7 Best New Home Depot Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

You can save big on robot lawn mowers, washing machines, and power tools right now.

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We couldn’t help but notice that Home Depot has been on a roll with some fantastic deals this summer. And now that we’re pushing through July, the home improvement retailer is showing no signs of slowing down with the savings. We’re taking advantage of plenty of discounts right now, including an upgrade for our worn-out air conditioner, helpful storage solutions, top-tier power tools, and even a little outdoor decor. Want to see the latest and greatest ways to spend less? Here are the best new Home Depot deals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

1 GE Top Load Washer

Savings: $260

In most homes, there’s no appliance that works harder than the washing machine. And with the savings on this GE Top Load Washer ($589) right now, making the upgrade feels like a true no-brainer, with a 4.5 cubic feet capacity and energy-saving Cold Plus technology.

Customers in the reviews say this model has “excellent but easy-to-use features,” and that it “runs quietly in the background.”

2 Husky Garage Storage Shelving Unit

Savings: $20

Still struggling to get your garage organized? As decluttering connoisseurs, the Best Life team always has an eye out for practical, well-priced solutions like this Husky Garage Storage Shelving Unit ($199). The industrial-duty build makes it a durable option for stashing your bins, tools, and more without taking up too much floor space or costing a fortune.

In fact, most of the shoppers point out that it’s so well-designed and easy to assemble that they’re already planning on buying more of them to round out their garage. Others say they are as “strong as the name suggests” and “great and easy to use.”

3 DeWalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $80

It always feels better to buy power tools when you’re getting more than just a new instrument. This DeWalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Combo Tool Kit ($169) is a supreme value, providing $575 worth of product for a fraction of the price. The ensemble includes a 1/2 in. drill driver, 1/4 in. impact driver, charger, contractor carrying bag, and two batteries.

“I am very happy with this combo kit,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Both tools are very powerful and lightweight, as well as balanced. I love the LED lights. The batteries seem to last forever on a charge.”

4 Livabliss Huntington Beach Modern Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Savings: $187

Looking to add a little color to your patio? We absolutely love the modern look of this Livabliss Huntington Beach Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug ($147), especially if you’re trying to bring a little life to an overly beige layout. And now that it’s $187 off, it’s an even easier purchase to justify!

“I love this rug! It’s huge and very pretty!” says one customer in a 5-star review, adding that it’s “very easy to clean and vacuum.”

RELATED: 7 Best Lowe’s Summer Deals Hitting Aisles This Weekend.

5 Midea 8,000 BTU U+ Smart Inverter Window AC

Savings: $30

At this point in the summer, you might’ve noticed that your current cooling system isn’t cutting it. Fortunately, you can save yourself from sweating the rest of the season away with this Midea U+ Smart Inverter Window AC ($349). It has tons of “cool” features and settings, including dehumidification, a FlashCool mode, and the ability to connect to the SmartHome app so you can control settings from anywhere.

But the real vote of confidence comes from the happy customers in the review section. “It is so quiet I can hardly tell it’s running,” writes one. “It cools my bedroom so quickly and keeps it there perfectly. I love the different functions of it, like turning the display off so you don’t have light coming from it. The fan blade can move up and down if you want it to, so it helps move the air around more.”

6 Milwauke M18 Cordless PACKOUT Jobsite Fan

Savings: $20

Staying cool all summer long includes when you’re on the job. This Milwaukee M18 Cordless PACKOUT Jobsite Fan ($129) is one of the best battery-powered options we’ve seen, moving air up to 20.5 mph and running for up to more than 13 hours on a single charge.

And with a 4.9-star average rating on the Home Depot website (including more than 660 5-star reviews), it’s clear this is a product you can trust. “Most powerful small fan I’ve encountered,” writes one. “The option to use a battery or extension cord makes it insanely versatile,” adding they “would buy again.”

7 Navimow X430 Robot Lawn Mower

Savings: $400

One of the truly cruel ironies of summer is that just as we’re getting to the point where we can relax and enjoy it, the increase in yardwork makes it harder to find free time to kick back. That’s why we’re big advocates of outsourcing your turf management duties to this Navimow X430 Robot Lawn Mower ($2,099). Capable of covering up to an acre of land, this unit uses AI to avoid obstacles and offers multiple settings for different zones via the connected app.

“I bought the Navimow X430 from Home Depot online and couldn’t be happier,” writes one happy customer. “The app is simple and intuitive, and the mower cuts beautifully while expertly avoiding obstacles. Quiet, reliable, and efficient, definitely worth it!”