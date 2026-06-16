11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25

Get into the season with pool accessories, gardening supplies, gadgets, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you haven’t noticed, there have been some seriously impressive Home Depot finds throughout this spring. But now that we’ve switched seasons, we’ve also found that the home improvement retailer is a fantastic resource for budget-friendly summer essentials, too. Now, we’re stocking up on backyard bug buffers, pool accessories, games, and so much more. So, let’s dive into the best new Home Depot summer finds available for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

1 Poolmaster Classic Pool Float Lounger

We’ll be the first to admit that some of the larger-than-life and over-the-top pool floats on the market these days can be very enticing. But if you’re simply looking for a way to relax in the water, it’s hard to get much better than this Poolmaster Classic Pool Float Lounger ($19.22). It’s also perfect for anyone who likes to sip a drink or read their book while floating!

2 Tiki Marine Glass Table Torch, 3-Pack

We love the warm evenings during the summer that make outdoor get-togethers happen, but we also hate the bugs that come with it. Fortunately, this Tiki Marine Glass Table Torch 3-Pack ($23.96) is the ideal way to keep pesky biting insects away, all packaged in aesthetically pleasing jars.

“My Table Torches shine so bright at night and keep away any unwanted bugs,” writes one of the more than 400 5-star reviewers. “It made my patio complete with style for night visits with friends and family! The shape and size are perfect for taking it along with us on camping trips.”

3 Charter Honeycomb Pickleball Paddle Deluxe Combo Set

Having a great game on hand is one of the best ways to ensure you’ll spend as much time as possible outdoors during the summer. Because of this, we humbly suggest grabbing a Charter Honeycomb Pickleball Paddle Deluxe Combo Set ($24.99) for the seasonal entertainment. It comes with everything you need to pick up what has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world!

4 Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow

We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it all summer: That outdoor furniture you installed needs a little bit of accessorizing to reach its full aesthetic potential! This Hampton Bay Black Tropical Outdoor Patio Lumbar Pillow ($24.98) provides both a pop of color and a bit of extra comfort, too. Happy customers say it’s a “great little patio pillow” that “adds a nice pop of color to my outdoor space” and is “very comfortable.”

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Storage Finds Under $25.

5 RugGear Waterproof Bluetooth Cylinder Speaker

Just because summer is the season of being on the go doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice having the music you want. This RugGear Waterproof Bluetooth Cylinder Speaker ($24.99) is rugged enough tote along to the beach, park, or pool. And with a built-in mic, it’s a great speakerphone for those “WFB” (working from the beach) days.

Some of the 5-star reviews say that it’s a “compact speaker with loud and crispy sounds” and “quality built with durable materiel and water proof capability,” adding that it’s “a good buy.”

6 Intex Inflatable Pool Volleyball Game

Sure, the pool is great for relaxing and cooling off, but it’s also a great place for some friendly competition. This Intex Inflatable Pool Volleyball Game ($16.65) is a budget-friendly way to get the most out of your next pool party or get-together, with customers in the reviews saying they appreciate how easy it is to set up.

7 Mission Cooling Sun Protector Hat

The first golden rule of summer living is to always be sure to apply SPF before heading outdoors. But if you’re really trying to block out those UV rays, you might want to consider picking up this Mission Cooling Sun Protector Hat ($24.88).

Most importantly, it’s made from a water-holding material that can help keep you cool for up to two hours after dunking. But we also love the built-in neck protector to help cover up that other burn-vulnerable area.

8 Husky Flip Light

If you’re planning on spending more time outdoors, you’ll likely quickly realize your phone’s flashlight can rarely cut it after sunset. On the other hand, this Husky Flip Light ($24.98) is not only bright enough to help you find your way, but its flexible design makes it ideal for hands-free usage.

“This is a phenomenal flashlight,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It can be used as an area light, a focused light, or both. Rechargeable with an articulating head, it is very useful. It features both a magnetic end and a hook so you can use it almost anywhere you need light, including tight spaces.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

9 Nite Ize See’Ems Mini LED Spoke Lights, 4-Pack

We love using our bikes to get around during the warmer summer months. But in the quest to prioritize safety, we’re also adding this 4-pack of Nite Ize See’Ems Mini LED Spoke Lights ($14.97) to our ride. Simply clip them onto your wheels and twist to activate them. Besides the increased visibility, we dare say these also look pretty cool!

10 BBQ Dragon Extendable Marshmallow Roaster Sticks

It’s hard to think of a more classic summer pastime than making s’mores by the fire. But instead of running around to find a dirty stick, we suggest picking up a pack of BBQ Dragon Extendable Marshmallow Roaster Sticks ($23.99). With an extension of up to 45 inches and rounded safety tips, they’re just as good for little ones to use as they are for adults.

11 Ukoke 12-Piece Garden Tool Set

Sometimes, the easiest way to ensure you have all the gardening hardware you need is to get it all at once. This Ukoke 12-Piece Garden Tool Set ($21.46) provides exactly that, complete with a dozen essential items such as pruners, a hand rake, trowels, transplanters, gloves, and even a convenient place to store them. It’s also a perfect Father’s Day gift for any green thumb parents you might be shopping for!