11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Finds Under $5

Shop festive Halloween decor and essentials at Dollar General for under $5.

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Did the recent full moon awaken your spooky side? If you’re itching to dust off your potions book and broomstick, Dollar General has just the thing. The discount retailer is stocking its shelves with DIY trick-or-treat tote bags, pet costumes, spooky outdoor decor, and kitchenware for all your Halloween festivities. Best of all, everything is under $5.

1 Halloween String Lights

Deck out your front porch or living room with spooky string lights this Halloween. Choose from Ghost String Lights, Pumpkin String Lights, or Purple Bat String Lights designs for just $1 apiece. Each set measures 3 feet long and runs on batteries, so you can easily add some spooky ambiance without needing an outlet.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Classroom and Office Finds Under $1.50.

2 DIY Trick-or-Treat Bag

Available in three prints, this DIY Trick-or-Treat Bag ($1) lets trick-or-treaters decorate their own candy bags for a personalized touch. The set includes a canvas tote bag and felt markers, making it a fun Halloween coloring activity that results in something they can use and show off on the big night.

3 Pet Halloween Tee

If your dog isn’t a fan of costumes, they can still join in on the Halloween fun with this Pet Halloween Tee ($3). Made from breathable fabric, it’s a more comfortable alternative and won’t leave them feeling overheated or restricted.

4 Ghost Tray

Serve Halloween-themed appetizers on this Ghost Tray ($3) at your next gathering, or use it as a charcuterie board or candy tray. The durable ceramic plate can also simply be displayed as a decorative piece.

5 Halloween Door Cover

If wreaths and hanging signs aren’t your vibe, go all in with this full-coverage Halloween Door Cover ($1) instead. Available in pumpkin, ghost, and skeleton witch designs, it’s an easy way to give your front door a spooky facelift. Just keep in mind that you may need to cut small holes for the doorknob, door knocker, or peephole.

6 Skull-Shaped Candy Bowl

Give your trick-or-treat candy bowl an eerie upgrade with this Skull-Shaped Candy Bowl for just $3. It comes in black, gray, or purple.

7 Halloween Kids Lunch Tray

Make mealtime more fun with this Halloween Kids Lunch Tray ($1), featuring four compartments for fruit, veggies, chips, crackers, sandwiches, and more. The plastic tray is easy to wipe clean, making it practical for everyday use.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Fall Kitchen Finds Under $5.

8 Spooky St. Sign

When it comes to porch decor, this Spooky St. Sign ($1) is a fun addition. Nail it to your front door, fence, or mailbox to point creepy Halloween characters in the right direction.

9 Halloween Window Clings

Decorate your windows with themed gel clings that easily peel on and off without leaving damage behind. They retail for just $1 each, so have fun stocking up on Spider Webs, Pumpkins, Ghosts, Witch’s Potions, Halloween Gnomes, Skeleton Bones, Spooky Eyes, and Dancing Skeletons.

10 Hanging Pumpkin Decor

You can display this Hanging Pumpkin Decor ($1) anywhere, whether it’s on your bathroom door or from the mantle. It’s surprisingly lightweight and also comes in ghost and skull head designs.

11 Witch’s Brew Potions

Of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without a few Witch’s Brew Potions ($1 each). These freestanding decor pieces feature labels inspired by werewolves, fortune tellers, witches, and full moons.