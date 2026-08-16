Shop 11 Cracker Barrel fall kitchen and dining finds under $20, including ghost cat mugs and ghosters.

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Are you looking for a few key items to spruce up your kitchen and dining room for the upcoming season? A great place to start shopping is Cracker Barrel, where you can find the most adorable items for surprisingly low prices. You can even score fabulous finds for under $20. I recently shopped the Old Country Store and spotted lots of items for prepping, cooking, and eating food to elevate your dining experience. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall kitchen and dining finds under $20.

1 Christmas Salt and Pepper Minis

Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis are one of the store’s trademark collectibles, and they’re among the most affordable at $1.49 each. New holiday-themed designs include the Nutcracker Mini Pepper Shaker and the Mini Gold Bow Pepper Shaker. They make great gifts and stocking stuffers.

2 A Halloween Salt and Pepper Set That Doubles As Table Decor

Looking for salt and pepper shakers that double as decor? The Hanging Bats With Stand Salt and Pepper Set is just $12.99. Not only is it a functional Halloween-themed find, but makes a great decoration for your kitchen or dining room table. “These are fantastic! I love bats and Halloween decor in general but these were a must have! They are functional, sturdy, mostly amazing,” writes a shopper. “Love this set! It’s so adorable!” adds another.

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3 Halloween Tumblers

I also love this Ew People 32 Oz. Tumbler for $17.99. “I would buy this product again,” writes one shopper. “I’ve been using this cup everyday since I got it. It is fits my personality and is a little spooky. The right style of spooky.” Another writes: “Love this cool new tumbler. Perfect for my Summerween!” another adds.

4 Christmas Drying Mat

Cracker Barrel always has a few next-to-sink dish drying mats in stock and gets new ones in seasonally. The store recently dropped its new holiday collection, which includes this Christmas Ribbons Drying Mat for $9.99. They are a hot item and selling out fast, so grab yours ASAP.

5 A Kitty and Pumpkin Mug

Happy Kittyween! This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, is another fun Halloween find that shoppers are snapping up. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” one says.

6 O Holy Night Tea Towel

Another great way to spread holiday cheer in the kitchen? Get new towels. This O Holy Night Tea Towel is gorgeous and just $7.99. It is “thoughtfully designed and full of personality, bringing a cheerful Christmas touch to your home. They make a charming and functional accent that adds festive spirit to every seasonal task,” reads the description.

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7 Holiday Measuring Cups

Another fun new holiday item that is both functional and decorative, and will spread cheer? This Christmas Stoneware Measuring Cup Set of 4 for $14.99. It comes with four different-sized cups, each with a decorative red-and-green Christmas theme.

8 A Unique Christmas Cookies Jar

Store your holiday cookies in style this year with the Ceramic Cookie Tin Cookie Jar. This gorgeous 2-piece set includes a cookie jar and lid, adorned with a Christmas tree. Get it for just $19.99.

9 A Stocking Spoon Rest

Cracker Barrel usually carries at least one seasonal spoon rest. I love the new White Stocking Spoon Rest. You can also use it as a small little place for tidbits or a decorative dish. Get it for $4.99.

10 Cookies for Santa Set

This new Cookies for Santa 3 Piece Set is such an amazing item that your family will cherish for years to come. It comes with a milk jug, reindeer treats dish, and cookie plate — everything you need for setting out Santa’s Christmas Eve treat. Get it for $19.99.

11 Ghost Coasters and Matching Cutting Board

Cracker Barrel is also famous for its marble kitchen items, like this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $ 27.99, and the matching Marble Ghost Coasters, or as we like to call them, ghosters. They come in a set of four for $14.99 and are wrapped in twine.