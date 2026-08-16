11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Organizers Under $1.50

Tidy up your vanity, drawers, and shower without spending more than a few dollars.

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It’s a common problem: one day your bathroom drawer closes fine, and the next it’s a jungle of bobby pins and half-empty travel bottles fighting for territory. The good news? Dollar Tree just restocked its organizer lineup, and somehow every single piece rings in under three bucks, which means you can overhaul your entire vanity, shower, and medicine cabinet for less than a fast food combo meal.

None of these are the flimsy, warp-in-a-week plastic you might remember from Dollar Tree runs past. This batch leans sturdier, smarter, and cuter than the price tag suggests. Here’s the lineup worth grabbing before it sells out.

1 Jot 9-Compartment Organizer Case

Nine little compartments sounds like overkill until you realize how many stray hair ties, safety pins, and earring backs are currently rattling around loose in your drawer. This organizer case snaps shut to keep everything contained even if it tips over, so it doubles as a decent travel case for jewelry or bobby pins on a trip. Snag it here for $1.25.

2 Teaching Tree Tall Organizer with Secure Locks

This one stands taller than most drawer organizers, which makes it a better fit for bottles, tubes, and anything else that doesn’t want to lie flat. The locking lid means it won’t pop open mid-shelf-reorganization and dump product everywhere, and it comes in a handful of colors so you can actually coordinate instead of settling. It’s up for grabs at this link, and the price lands at $1.25.

3 Round Basket with Handles

Sometimes the fix for bathroom chaos isn’t more compartments, it’s just a sturdy basket you can grab and go. The built-in handles make this one genuinely useful for hauling supplies between rooms, not just for sitting pretty on a shelf. Check it out through the link, priced at $1.50.

4 Home Collection 3-Compartment Clear Plastic Organizer

Clear plastic means you can see what’s inside without digging, which is half the battle when a drawer has gotten out of hand. Three compartments split things into rough categories, so hair accessories don’t end up tangled with cotton swabs. You’ll find it here for $1.50.

5 Premier Plus 7-Day Pill Organizer

A weekly pill organizer isn’t glamorous, but it’s the difference between remembering your vitamins and finding an unopened bottle three months later. Each compartment is roomy enough for multiple pills or supplements, not just one lonely tablet. It’s linked here, and the price checks in at $1.25.

6 Essentials Rectangular Drawer Organizer

This is the workhorse pick for anyone starting a drawer overhaul from scratch. Its rectangular shape fits standard bathroom drawers without wasted space along the edges, and the assorted colors mean it won’t clash with whatever else you’ve got going on. Available here, this one runs $1.50.

7 Home Collection 3-Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizer

Built specifically for vanity tops, this sectioned tray keeps makeup brushes, lipsticks, and skincare bottles from sliding into a pile every time you open a cabinet door underneath. The clear plastic keeps things visually tidy even when what’s inside is a little chaotic. Find it at this link for $1.50.

8 Home Collection Wire Shower Caddy

Shampoo bottles sliding around a slick tub ledge is a hazard nobody needs. This wire caddy hangs or hooks into place to hold bottles upright, which means less bending over to rescue a rolling conditioner bottle mid-shower. Shop it here, marked at $1.50.

9 3-Compartment Tote Caddy

Dorm rooms, shared bathrooms, and gym bags all have one thing in common: stuff needs to travel without spilling. This tote caddy has a center handle and three open sections, so toothpaste, deodorant, and a razor can move from shelf to shower stall in one trip. It’s available here, and the cost comes to $1.50.

10 Essentials Wire Wastebaskets

Every bathroom needs a wastebasket, and this wire version skips the flimsy plastic-bag-liner look for something a little more finished. At just under eleven inches, it’s sized right for a bathroom corner without eating up floor space. Grab one through this link for $1.50.

11 Essentials Rectangular Plastic Basket

Open baskets are underrated for towels, extra toilet paper rolls, or anything you want visible and within reach. This rectangular option slides neatly onto a shelf or under-sink cabinet without the fuss of a lid to manage. It’s listed here, and shoppers can expect to pay $1.50.