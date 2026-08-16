11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Bedroom Finds Under $1.50

Refresh your bedroom for fall with affordable Dollar Tree decor and storage finds.

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Fall has a funny way of sneaking into the bedroom: One day you’ve got bare nightstands and crisp white bedding; the next, there’s a velvet pumpkin by the lamp, a warm little glow in the corner and something cinnamon-scented drifting through the room. Dollar Tree’s latest finds make it surprisingly easy (and cheap!) to add these kinds of seasonal accents. With plenty of pieces to tuck onto a dresser, perch beside a stack of books or slip into a basket when the room needs a little autumn lift, you won’t pay more than $1.50 per item to update your bedroom to autumn’s cozy standards.

1 Decorative Velvet Pumpkin

Soft, plush and unmistakably autumnal, these decorative velvet pumpkins bring a hit of texture to a nightstand or dresser. The assorted colors—six striking jewel toned options—make it easy to work one into your existing bedding palette without going full pumpkin patch. This pretty velvet accent is priced at $1.50.

2 Shore Living Woven Oval Basket

The Shore Living Woven Oval Basket brings natural-looking texture to a bedroom and gives small odds and ends a place to land. Try it on a dresser, vanity or shelf for a little woven warmth that looks as right in October as it does in August. The basket costs just $1.25.

3 Harvest-Themed Plush Toys

Skip the serious seasonal decor for a minute. These harvest-themed plush toys add a playful note to a bed, reading chair or shelf. The assorted designs include leaves, footballs, pumpkins, and more—all of which bring some personality into the mix. Pick one up for $1.50, or the whole collection for $9.

4 Ceramic Fragrance Warmer

A fall bedroom refresh doesn’t have to stop at what you can see. This ceramic fragrance warmer is a simple way to introduce a favorite seasonal scent while adding a sculptural ceramic detail to a bedside table or dresser. Its price is $1.25.

5 Wood-Patterned Harvest Pumpkin Decor

For a rustic turn on the classic pumpkin, these wood-patterned harvest gourds bring a woodsy finish to shelves and tabletops. Available in two shaped, they’ve got just enough fall spirit to welcome the season without overwhelming the room. Get one for $1.50, or the set for $3.

6 Floral Ceramic Incense Tray

Pretty enough to leave out, these rounded floral ceramic incense trays add a delicate floral detail to a nightstand or dresser. Use one for incense or as a tiny landing spot for everyday bits and pieces. They’re $1.25 each and come in three colors.

7 Harvest Theme Glazed Trinket Box

Jewelry, hair ties, spare change—the little things finally get a home with the Harvest Theme Glazed Trinket Box. Available in white and orange punkin designs, or rendered into an acorn, the glazed finish gives this small storage piece a decorative edge, making it especially suited to a dresser or vanity. The trinket box is priced at $1.50.

8 Seasonal Collection Harvest Themed Indoor White LED String Lights

Nothing shifts a bedroom mood quite like a little glow. These pretty multi-colored, havest-themed LED string lights can wind around a headboard, shelf or cozy reading nook for an easy dose of autumn atmosphere. A 12-piece pack runs $1.50.

9 Essentials Rectangular Basket

When the bedside table starts collecting books, chargers and everything else, this rectangular basket offers a quick reset. It’s useful for accessories, small linens or whatever tends to wander around the bedroom, it comes in three seasonal shades and costs just $1.50 each.

10 Fall-Themed Decorative Storage Bin

Love the look but want something even more clearly seasonal? The Fall-Themed Decorative Storage Bin can tuck away blankets, accessories and everyday clutter while adding a little autumn color and a pretty leaf design. It’s an easy final flourish for a room that’s ready for sweater weather, and especially suited for a kids room or anywhere equally playful. $1.50.

11 Harvest Pumpkin Candle Holder

A candle gets considerably more festive when it has a pumpkin-shaped perch. The Harvest Pumpkin Candle Holder brings that classic fall silhouette to a dresser, shelf or bedside surface, where it can join the rest of your seasonal accents. Available in green, orange, and white, they’re $1.50 each.