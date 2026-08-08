11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Lantern and Solar Light Finds Under $5

affordable fall lanterns and solar lights for seasonal indoor and outdoor decor.

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During fall, especially as the leaves start to turn, golden hour is everything. Add your own ambient lighting to an already magical time of year, and you can really make the most of the season. Dollar Tree’s newest lighting finds prove you don’t need a big budget to achieve a cozy seasonal refresh. From classic metal lanterns to solar-powered garden accents, these affordable picks can brighten a front porch, line a walkway, or add a warm glow to a mantel without stretching your decorating budget.

With fall decorating already underway and Halloween collections beginning to appear, now is a great time to grab these inexpensive finds before they’re gone. Whether you’re looking for everyday outdoor lighting or festive seasonal pieces, these 11 options all ring up at $5 or less.

1 Black Metal Lantern

This black metal lantern has a timeless look that works well on an entry table, bookshelf, or covered porch. Its simple black finish pairs easily with seasonal florals, flameless candles, or fairy lights, making it a versatile piece that can stay out long after fall ends. It costs just $3.

2 Assorted Solar Lanterns

These assorted solar lanterns offer an easy way to brighten outdoor spaces without worrying about cords or batteries. Place one along a walkway or cluster several together on a patio to add soft evening light after the sun goes down. They’re priced at $5.

3 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

Brightening your garden borders is simple with these solar stake lights, available in matte black, silver, and a rose-gold toned finishes. The metallic sheen on the latter two brings a decorative touch during the day while automatically lighting up at night using solar power, or you can go with classic black to keep things simple and streamlined. Whichever you choose, they’re an inexpensive outdoor update at just $1.50 each.

4 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

For a more understated landscape accent, the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light blends into garden beds while providing practical illumination after dark. Use several together to define pathways or highlight landscaping around your home. This solar light sells for $1.50.

5 Gold Metal Lantern

The warm metallic finish on this gold metal lantern makes it a natural fit for autumn decorating. Display it on a dining table with faux leaves or place it near your front door for an inviting seasonal accent. The lantern is available for $3.

6 Garden Collection Solar Hook Lantern

Designed to hang from shepherd’s hooks, tree branches, or porch brackets, the Garden Collection Solar Hook Lantern adds gentle lighting wherever you need it. Because it’s solar powered, it automatically turns on after sunset without any extra effort. It comes in at only $1.50.

7 Halloween Solar Stake Light

If you’re decorating for spooky season, these Halloween Solar Stake Lights make it easy to add festive details to your yard. The assorted styles bring playful Halloween flair while charging during the day for nighttime illumination. You’ll pay just $1.50 for each one.

8 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

This version of the Garden Collection Solar Stake Light offers another option for illuminating outdoor spaces with solar power. Mix it with other pathway lights or use it on its own to brighten a favorite corner of the yard. The price is $5.

9 Halloween LED Paper Lantern

The Halloween LED Paper Lantern delivers festive charm without taking up much space. Hang it on a covered porch, indoors for a party, or in a window to give your Halloween décor a colorful glow. Each lantern is available for $1.50.

10 Gold Metal Lantern With Tube

Featuring a more decorative silhouette, this take on a gold metal lantern—this time with a glass handle holder in the center—adds another metallic accent for seasonal displays. Pair it with candles, faux pumpkins, or greenery to create an eye-catching tabletop arrangement. This decorative lantern is priced at $5.

11 Seasonal Collection LED Lantern

Available in assorted colors and designs—an orange pumpkin, purple spider, white ghost, and black haunted house—the Seasonal Collection LED Lantern offers portable lighting that’s useful indoors or outside during fall gatherings. Its compact size makes it easy to move wherever a little extra light is needed, from a porch table to a camping setup. It sells for only $1.50.