11 Best New Five Below Fall Room Decor Finds Under $7

Budget-friendly fall finds for candles, lighting, and cozy accents, all under $7.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Much of what you’ll currently find at Five Below is still styled for summer fun. But if you’re looking to nudge your home closer to candlelit cozy (or seasonally spooky), they’ve got some great picks for that, too. If you know where to look, there are a handful of new items that bridge the gap from hot summer days to Halloween—and best of all, none of it costs over $7. These are the 11 best new arrivals, from a Peanuts throw blanket to a color-shifting sunset lamp, so you can skip the scrolling and go straight to the cart.

1 Fall Collection Scented Candle

Every fall lineup needs a candle, and this one leans into the classics without going overboard on the pumpkin spice cliche. At 10 ounces, it’s a decent size for the price, and the fall-collection scent options rotate enough to let you pick your favorite mood. The fall collection scented candle, perfect for apple picking season and back to school bargain hunting, tops out this list at $7.

2 Halloween LED Cat Pumpkin Décor

Equal parts creepy and cute, this light-up piece merges two Halloween staples—a black cat and a classic pumpkin—into one. It works on a windowsill, an entry table, or tucked among real pumpkins where trick-or-treaters will actually notice it after dark. You can pick up the LED cat pumpkin décor for $5.

3 Halloween LED Pumpkin Head

Slightly more unsettling than the cat pumpkin above, this light-up pumpkin head skews toward classic jack-o’-lantern energy rather than cute kitty. Set it on a porch step or a windowsill for a bit of glow without the mess of a real carved pumpkin. Grab the LED pumpkin head for $5.

4 Water Hyacinth Basket

It’s not a holiday item or overtly autumn-themed, but it is a smart fall basic to grab while it’s on the shelf. Woven from water hyacinth, this basket is sturdy enough for blankets, magazines, or the pile of mail nobody wants to deal with. Fall decor comes and goes, but a good basket sticks around for years. The water hyacinth basket runs $5.55.

5 Latte Scented Candle

For anyone who wants their living room to smell like a coffee shop instead of a pumpkin patch, this one’s the pick. At seven ounces, it’s a little smaller than the fall collection candle above, which also makes it a fair bit cheaper. Five Below prices the pumpkin spice latte scented candle at $5.

6 Halloween LED Pumpkin Candles, 3-Pack

Flameless and sold in a trio, these little pumpkin candles solve the age-old problem of wanting flicker without the fire hazard. Line them up on a mantel or scatter them across a table for instant ambiance. The 3-pack of LED pumpkin candles costs $5.

7 Multi-Color Changing Sunset Lamp

This is the one that’ll get the most use outside of October. The lamp projects a warm, shifting glow reminiscent of golden hour, which makes for a solid backdrop whether you’re decorating for fall or just want better lighting for photos. At $7, the sunset lamp is one of the priciest items on this list, though still a bargain compared to the viral versions selling elsewhere for triple that.

8 Peanuts Fall Silk Touch Throw Blanket

Charlie Brown and the gang show up on this soft, oversized throw, measuring a generous 50 by 60 inches. It’s a nostalgic pick for anyone who grew up watching the Peanuts Halloween special, and cozy enough to actually use on the couch through the whole season. The Peanuts throw blanket is $7.

9 Fur Bin With Handle

Storage gets a cozy upgrade with this fuzzy bin, which works just as well for stray blankets as it does for gathering seasonal odds and ends before they take over the coffee table. The handle makes it easy to haul from room to room. The fur bin with handle is priced at $5.55.

10 Halloween String Lights, 70-Pack

Seventy lights is a lot of coverage for the price, whether you’re wrapping a banister, framing a window, or stringing them along a mantel. In orange and magenta, they’re an easy way to add warmth to a room without committing to anything overtly spooky. Five Below sells the 70-pack of Halloween string lights for $5.

11 Channel Throw Pillow

Rounding out the list is a pillow that has nothing to do with Halloween and everything to do with making a room feel finished and fall-ready. The channel-stitched design adds texture without demanding a whole redecorating project, and it’s soft enough to sleep on. At $7, the channel throw pillow is a cozy way to close out the roundup. Get yours before they’re gone.