11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Wall Decor and Sign Finds Under $5

Cheap, cheerful fall finds for walls, shelves, and entryways, all under $5.

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Here’s a question: just how much seasonal charm can you cram into your home with products priced like it’s still 1998? This fall’s lineup at Dollar Tree answers with a wall’s worth of ghosts, harvest wheat, and moody moon shapes, all of it cheap enough to buy on impulse and swap out again come November without a hint of remorse.

Without spending more than $5 a piece, you’ll find all of the wall decor and signs you could possibly need until winter. We combed through the new arrivals and pulled the 11 pieces actually worth a detour, from a beaded frame with real texture to a mirror sneaky enough to pass for something pricier.

1 3D Halloween Block Sign

Dollar Tree isn’t exactly known for restraint, and this little block sign proves that’s a fine approach to decorating. Chunky dimensional lettering spells out spooky-season sentiments in a handful of colorful designs ready to be propped up on a mantel, bookshelf, or porch. The 3D Halloween-themed block sign is just $1.50.

2 Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf With Rope

Not everything you buy in fall has to be explicitly fall-coded: this one skips the harvest and holiday theme entirely, which is exactly why it belongs on the list. A slim wooden shelf strung up with rope gives you a spot to perch a mini pumpkin, a candle, or a framed photo without committing to anything overtly Halloween. The rare Dollar Tree find that’ll stick around well past October, the hanging wall shelf with rope is just $1.50.

3 Vintage Ghost Wall Photo Frame

Somebody at Dollar Tree clearly had fun with this one. The frame itself leans into a faded, old-world vibe, but the ghosts pictured have decidedly modern touches: a coffee cup here, a hair bow there. At $5, the vintage ghost wall photo frame is one of the pricier picks here, but still cheaper than a greeting card at most stores.

4 Halloween Yard Stake Sign

Not everything on this list has to stay indoors. This yard stake sign brings a punch of Halloween messaging to the front lawn, the porch steps, or even a potted plant on the patio. Designs vary, so it’s worth grabbing a couple if you want a matched set. The Halloween yard stake sign comes in at just $1.50.

5 Harvest Themed Hanging Sign

For anyone easing into fall before committing to full Halloween mode, this hanging sign hits the sweet spot. Think wheat sheaves, pumpkins, gnomes, and cozy harvest phrasing rather than ghosts and skeletons. Hang it on a door, a cabinet, or a nail on the porch and call your entryway decorated. The harvest themed hanging sign rings up at $1.50.

6 Sun and Moon Shaped Metal Wall Decor

This is the wild card of the bunch, and it’s better for it. Celestial metal cutouts in sun and moon shapes bring a boho, slightly witchy energy that works for Halloween without being cartoonish about it. Mix a few colors together for a gallery-wall effect above a dresser or reading nook. Dollar Tree prices the sun and moon metal wall decor at $5 apiece.

7 Harvest Beaded Frame Wall Decor

Texture is doing a lot of the work here. This harvest beaded frame’s trim adds a handmade, tactile quality that a lot of dollar-store decor skips right past. The sign sentiments themselves ring in the season. $1.50 each.

8 Halloween XL Easel Sign

With the most presence on the list, this easel sign is built to be a focal point rather than an accent. Set it on an entry table, a hearth, or a stack of hay bales on the porch or in the yard for instant seasonal impact without hanging a single nail. Assorted designs mean you might need to browse in-store to find your favorite. The Halloween XL easel sign runs $5.

9 Halloween Wooden Frame Decor

A ghost motif shows up again here, this time in a wooden frame with a slightly rustic finish. The smaller size makes it an easy add for a gallery wall or a crowded shelf that needs one more spooky note. The Halloween wooden frame decor is priced at $1.50 each.

10 Special Moments Round Decorative Mirror

Not a Halloween piece at all, but a genuinely useful one to toss in the cart while you’re there. This round mirror comes in a handful of finishes and works just as well in a bathroom or entryway as it does propped against a fall vignette. Sometimes the best “decor find” is just a mirror that doesn’t look like it costs a dollar fifty (which, incidentally, is exactly what the round decorative mirror costs).

11 Rustic Fall Treats Recipe Signs

Kitchen decor gets its moment with this one. Printed with fall recipe designs for apple cider, apple pie, and pumpkin pie, these signs are meant to look like they’ve been pulled from grandma’s recipe box, whether or not you’ve ever baked in your life. Lean it against the backsplash or hang it near the stove for an instant cozy-kitchen upgrade. The rustic fall treats recipe sign is $1.50.