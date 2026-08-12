11 Best New Dollar Tree Halloween Party Finds Under $5

These affordable decorations and party supplies make hosting for Halloween budget-friendly.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Entertaining for Halloween doesn’t have to come at a scary price point. Dollar Tree’s newest Halloween party collection is full of festive serving pieces, themed drinkware, glowing decor, and other fun items that can transform your gathering for just a few dollars. Whether you’re hosting a Hocus Pocus family movie night or a spooky Halloween party for friends, these affordable finds make it easy to decorate your table without blowing your budget.

Halloween-Themed Witch Hat Round Tray



A themed serving tray instantly makes snacks feel more festive, and this Halloween-Themed Witch Hat Round Tray is an easy way to add personality to your Halloween spread. Use it for cookies, candy, appetizers, or even just as a centerpiece layered with pumpkin decor.

Mini Bag of Skulls, 8-Piece Pack

These miniature Skulls are surprisingly versatile for decorating. Scatter them across your table, blend them into floral arrangements, fill jars, or use them as accents on charcuterie boards to create a more dramatic Halloween display.

Halloween-Themed Skull-Shaped Snack Bowl



Skip plain serving dishes and let your snack bowls become part of the decor. This Halloween-Themed Skull-Shaped Snack Bowl is perfect for popcorn, candy, chips, or party mix, giving your food table a fun Halloween twist without spending a lot.

Skeleton Decor

No Halloween party feels complete without a few skeletons making an appearance. This Skeleton Decor can be displayed on entry tables, weaved into centerpieces, or posed around your food station to create a playful haunted-house atmosphere.

Stemless Plastic Skeleton Goblet



Serve punch, mocktails, or cocktails in these Stemless Skeleton Goblets for the Halloween vibes. The reusable design adds a themed touch to every setting at the table while removing the worry of broken glass during massive parties.

Plastic Halloween Skull Bottle



This Plastic Halloween Skull Bottle works as both decor during your next party. Fill it with colorful beverages, use it as a Halloween party favor, or add them to your spooky tablescape that guests are likely to notice.

Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Skeleton Tongs, 2-Piece Pack

Even serving utensils can contribute to your Halloween theme. These Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Skeleton Tongs are perfect for grabbing candy, cookies, or appetizers while adding a small detail that guests will appreciate.

Creepy Halloween-Themed Pumpkin Stencils Pack



If you’re planning a pumpkin carving station before or during your party, these Halloween-Themed Pumpkin Stencils make it easier to create detailed designs. They help guests of all skill levels carve pumpkins that look impressive.

Halloween Novelty Plastic Ruffle Serving Bowl



Large serving bowls are party essentials, and this Halloween Novelty Serving Bowl blends practicality with seasonal decor. It’s big enough for chips, popcorn, or candy while adding another decorative layer to your snack table.

Halloween LED Color Light Bulb

Lighting can completely transform the mood of your Halloween party. Swap a regular bulb for one of these Halloween LED bulbs to cast a glow over your entryway, porch, or party room without investing in expensive decorations.

Halloween-Themed Print Bowl

A festive printed bowl is one of those simple pieces you’ll reach for throughout the season. Whether it’s filled with candy, snacks, or Halloween treats, this Halloween-Themed Bowl helps tie your party décor together while remaining practical.