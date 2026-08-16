1 Best New Five Below Fall Wall Decor Finds Under $10

Frames, mirrors, and lights that dress up any wall without stretching your budget.

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Fall decorating always sounds like it should be free—all pumpkins and pinecones from your own backyard. Yet somehow the shopping list still balloons, and it’s easy to overspend on all your autumn favorites. Here to save the day, Five Below just dropped a fall wall decor lineup that keeps things reasonable with frames, mirrors, and lighting that top out at ten dollars and mostly land well under it.

This isn’t the flimsy dollar-bin stuff, either. Expect real glass mirrors, tufted textures, and decent-enough frames mixed in with the usual string lights and pumpkin accents. Here’s what to grab before the seasonal aisle gets picked over.

1 Gold Picture Frame

A simple gold frame goes a long way toward making a gallery wall feel finished rather than thrown together. This one has enough shine to catch the eye without competing with whatever photo or print you slide inside it. Get it for $5.

2 16 x 20 Picture Frame, Matted to 11 x 14

Matting built right in means you skip a trip to the craft store for a mat board that never quite fits. This frame gives a print or photo some breathing room around the edges, which reads more polished than an edge-to-edge fit. Find it at this link, priced at $5.

3 Pop Up Hook 2-Pack

Every wall decor haul needs a way to actually get things on the wall, and these pop up hooks skip the nail-and-hammer routine entirely. They fold flat for hanging and pop out for support, which makes them handy for lightweight frames and seasonal signs alike. Grab the two-pack here for $3.

4 Bow Tabletop Shelf

Not everything has to hang. This bow-shaped shelf sits on a tabletop or console against a wall and gives small decor pieces, candles, or a stack of books somewhere to live that isn’t the floor. It’s available here for $10.

5 Antique Gold Photo Frame

The antique finish on this frame has just enough texture to look like it’s been in the family for a while, even though it showed up this week. It’s a solid pick for anyone leaning into a warmer, vintage fall palette. Check it out through this link, marked at $5.

6 Trendy Tufted Wall Mirror

Tufted fabric framing turns a basic wall mirror into something with actual texture, which is a nice break from the usual metal or wood edges. At 9.65 by 12 inches, it’s small enough to layer into a gallery wall instead of anchoring it alone. This one’s linked here for $5.55.

7 The Great Wave off Kanagawa Wall Poster

A classic piece of art doesn’t need much explanation, and this print of the famous Japanese woodblock wave brings instant character to an empty wall. It works just as well in a living room as it does propped on a shelf. Find the poster here for $5.55.

8 Gold Wall Mirror

A round or shaped gold mirror is one of those pieces that bounces light around a room while also giving you somewhere to check your reflection on the way out the door. This one skews a little more substantial than the smaller frames on this list. Shop it here for $10.

9 Wood Style Frame Weekly Planner

Keeping your weekly planner front and center on your wall means you won’t miss your appointments. And a dry erase format means you’ll get endless use out of a single framed board. The finish leans warm and grainy without the actual weight or cost of real wood. It’s $5.

10 LED Pumpkin String Lights

String lights shaped like tiny pumpkins or ghosts are about as low-effort as fall decorating gets, and they work draped across a mantel, wound around a mirror frame, or strung along a window. They run on batteries or a plug depending on the set, making placement flexible. Pick them up here for $5.

11 LED Strip Light Set

For anyone dressing up a gallery wall or shelf with a little glow, this strip light set adds ambient lighting without the commitment of an electrician. It’s a subtle way to make framed prints or a mirror setup feel a bit more intentional after dark. Shop the set here for $5.