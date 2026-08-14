11 Dollar Tree DIYs and Decor That Look Way More Expensive

Create a stylish small room on a budget.

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Moving into a dorm or getting ready for a new school year doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune on decor and organization. Dollar Tree carries plenty of inexpensive pieces that can be used as is or amped up into DIYs that look more expensive than their price tags suggest. From storage solutions to desk accessories, these affordable finds help create a functional, personalized space without spreading your budget too thin.

1 Crafter’s Square Wooden Crate with Handles



A simple Crafter’s Square Wooden Crate with Handles offers endless possibilities for dorm organization. Leave it natural for a minimalist look or customize it with paint or stain to create a storage space for books, school supplies, snacks, and more.

2 Special Moments Medium Metal Display Easels



These Special Moments Metal Display Easels can do much more than display photos. Use them to hold calendars, inspirational prints, textbooks while studying, or artwork to give your desk a styled look.

3 Crafter’s Square Hanging Wooden Frame



Create a personalized gallery wall by filling this Crafter’s Square Hanging Wooden Frame with photos, postcards, and more. It adds warmth and personality to blank dorm walls without requiring an expensive decorating cost.

4 Jot Spiral Notebook

A classic Jot Spiral Notebook is always a back-to-school essential, but it also makes a great DIY project. Add stickers, decorative paper, or personalized labels to create a custom notebook that feels special and personalized.

5 Crafter’s Square Blackboard Easel



This Crafter’s Square Blackboard Easel works as both decor and an organizational tool. Use it for daily reminders, class schedules, motivational messages, or even a fun welcome sign for your room.

6 Jot Magnetic Hooks, 2-Pack

Dorm rooms often have limited storage, making Jot Magnetic Hooks surprisingly useful. Attach them to mini fridges or other metal surfaces to keep keys, headphones, reusable bags, or lightweight accessories within easy reach and off the floor.

7 Crafter’s Square Assorted Wood Box



A plain Crafter’s Square Assorted Wood Box can easily become a chic catchall with a little creativity. Paint it, line it with decorative paper, or add labels to organize jewelry, chargers, and more.

8 E-Circuit Phone Stand



A dedicated E-Circuit Phone Stand helps free up valuable desk space while making calls, streaming classes, or following study guides and notes. It’s a simple accessory that quickly becomes part of your daily routine.

9 2Boom Vibez Air True Wireless Earphones



Wireless Earphones are a campus staple for studying, walking between classes, or working out. Keeping an inexpensive backup pair on hand can be especially helpful if your primary earbuds run out of battery or get misplaced.

10 Jot Hexagon Felt Bulletin Board



This Jot Hexagon Felt Bulletin Board allows you to create a custom wall arrangement while keeping important reminders, photos, and notes organized. The modern shape also gives your study space a more elevated look.

11 Jot Weekly Magnetic Dry Erase Board Set



A weekly Magnetic Dry Erase Board Set makes it much easier to stay on top of assignments, deadlines, and upcoming events. Placing it somewhere visible helps keep your schedule front and center while reducing the chance of forgetting important reminders.