11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

The biggest June drops include beach gear, garden accessories, patio furniture, and more.

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During the spring, we spent equal amounts of time preparing the yard and patio as we did setting up a new storage system indoors. But now that summer is in full swing, we’re ready to really start fleshing out the outdoor spaces we call home, all of which we can do with a trip to Lowe’s. The home improvement retailer is full of fantastic products right now, including comfy patio furniture, outdoor dining sets, beach essentials, and a few odds and ends you’ll want to have on hand. So, get ready to embrace the season with the best new Lowe’s outdoor living finds that are hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

1 Cambridge Casual Tulle Outdoor Daybed

We’re big fans of trying to make outdoor living spaces every bit as comfy and inviting as our indoor ones. For that reason, this Cambridge Casual Tulle Outdoor Daybed ($832) is one of our favorite picks of the season so far. We especially love its ability to switch from sofa to chaise by dropping the arms, not to mention the super plush cushions.

2 Sunshine Valley Black Rattan Patio Dining Set

The slight drawback to some of the light, airy outdoor furniture we love is that the elements tend to have their way with them very quickly. Fortunately, this Sunshine Valley Black Rattan Patio Dining Set ($1,319) mixes sturdy steel frames with the light wicker material, giving you the best of both worlds.

“I’ve been using these chairs for a month now, and they are just what I needed for my outdoor dining area,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The textilene fabric offers great comfort, making long meals enjoyable. They also look chic and modern. I appreciate how easy they are to move around and rearrange. Overall, a great find for anyone looking to upgrade their patio furniture.”

3 Allen + Roth Black Broken Stripe Outdoor Rug

Now that you’re likely using your patio a lot more, you’ve probably felt as though something is missing—and if so, it’s likely a carpet. This Allen + Roth Black Broken Stripe Outdoor Rug ($98) is a mid-century modern neutral-style piece that can go with pretty much any existing decor, while also being super easy to wash and keep clean.

4 Christopher Knight Milos Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge, Set of 2

Lounge chairs are a downright necessity for pool decks and patios, but it can be truly difficult to find a set that stands out. Perhaps that’s why customers are scrambling for this Christopher Knight Milos Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge ($921.37), which is sold as a pair. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say these look like they’re straight out of the West Elm showroom, with a sleek acacia wood build and rounded edges that give the set a refined look.

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5 Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Tier Bar Cart

Calling all hosts and hostesses: If you’ve been on the hunt for an extra set of hands, we’ve found just the piece for you! This Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Tier Bar Cart ($42.99) is a must-have for anyone who loves to throw get-togethers, with enough space for wine glasses and bottle storage, plates, snacks, and more

Customers who’ve purchased the recently released item say “the quality is great,” adding that it is sleek and modern with clean lines and is very solid and sturdy.”

6 Stanley 10 oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Wine Tumbler

Speaking of outdoor entertaining, there’s nothing worse than a glass of rosé or white that warms up too fast. This Stanley 10 oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Wine Tumbler ($22) has become our go-to for patio parties for both its ability to keep drinks cool and for being an unbreakable option compared to dainty stemware.

7 Pennington Round Terracotta Clay Low Bowl Planter

Designing the perfect planter setup can require some variance. That’s why we love the shape of this Pennington Round Terracotta Clay Low Bowl Planter ($15.98), which can stand out among the taller, narrower options that tend to dominate the category. It’s especially ideal for ground-hugging plants like succulents, creeping flowers, and mosses!

8 Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven

Pizza night doesn’t always have to involve calling in a delivery! With an Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven ($299), you’ll become the pizzaiolo you’ve always dreamed of with minimal effort in your own backyard. What’s even better is that this model is currently $100 off, making it an even more delicious deal!

Powered by propane and capable of reaching 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes, you’ll love how easy it is to start slinging pies. You can also pick up some of Ooni’s cast-iron cookware if you want to use the oven for side dishes like meat, veggies, and seafood, too.

“Easy to set up and easy to use,” writes one customer. “[I’m] impressed that it cooks pizza as quickly as advertised. Easy to transport and store. Very pleased.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Gardening Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Style Selections Darcy 3-Piece Black Patio Bistro Set

It can be tricky to find the right furniture for smaller spaces and balconies. But with this Style Selections Darcy 3-Piece Black Patio Bistro Set ($159.94), you’ve got everything you need to host an outdoor meal, coffee, or cocktail session for two.

“These chairs (and the bistro table that matches) were just perfect for our patio,” writes one happy customer. “It is very sturdy and well-made and needed no assembly at all. Amazing value for the price, too!”

10 Winado Folding Beach Chair

Getting the most out of a beach day means plenty of planning ahead. That’s why we added this Winado Folding Beach Chair ($44.99) to our arsenal, with backpack straps that make it easy to carry and a truly comfortable design that make it easy to relax in the sand.

11 Toy Time All-in-One Portable Badminton Set

Getting out the games is one of the best way to make the most of the summer. This Toy Time All-in-One Portable Badminton Set ($31.46) is the perfect pickup for parties or casual weekend get-togethers where a little friendly competition can liven things up.