11 Walmart Patio Furniture Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less

The latest drops from the Drew Barrymore and Christopher Knight collections look super chic.

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It’s only natural to want to deck out your outdoor space with the best-looking designer furniture on the market. But before you blow your entire budget on a single piece from a high-end store like Pottery Barn, you might be surprised at how much there is available at Walmart. Some of the latest releases (especially from their collaboration collections with the likes of Better Homes & Gardens, Christopher Knight, and Drew Barrymore) have that refined, elevated look without the inflated price tag. Now, get ready for dupes galore with these Walmart patio furniture finds that look like they’re from West Elm for a lot less.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Spring Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.

1 Christopher Knight Home Hollow Outdoor Side Table

When working with outdoor spaces, it can be a win/win when functional furniture can also act as a statement piece. This Christopher Knight Home Hollow Outdoor Side Table ($162.62) brings a sculptural aesthetic that looks anything but basic, and is perfect for perching planters and more.

2 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 8″ Ceramic Planter

It pays to be picky with your planters! Fortunately, Walmart has you covered even if you’re on a budget with this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 8″ Ceramic Planter ($12.44).

“Very beautiful pot!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “Very intricate details, sturdy but not very heavy. Very pretty for its price point.”

3 Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Outdoor Sectional Set

Walking into a high-design store for a full patio furniture set can often result in some serious sticker shock. However, we noticed that this Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Outdoor Sectional Set ($1,594) looks just like the kind of item you might find at Crate + Barrel or Pottery Barn, but it costs less than half of their typical prices.

Customers appear to agree, gushing over the furniture in their glowing reviews—especially about how comfortable it is. “This patio set is very comfortable and feels well-made, with a clean, neutral look that works with almost any outdoor space,” writes one. “I love that the ottomans slide neatly under the coffee table, making it practical and space-saving. The metal frame has a convincing wood look, giving it the warmth of wood without the maintenance. [It’s] perfect for outdoor use.”

4 Christopher Knight Home 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Eating al fresco is already enjoyable enough on a beautiful evening, but it gets even better when you have a great-looking setup like this Christopher Knight Home 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ($1,168.98) to use. We love the combination of warm acacia wood and woven rope, giving it a brighter and sunnier feel along with its plush cushions.

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Spring Patio Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.

5 Better Homes & Gardens 9 ft. Blue Scallop Patio Umbrella

Even though it’s sunny season, you don’t want too much brightness beaming down on you when you sit down. This Better Homes & Gardens 9 ft. Blue Scallop Patio Umbrella ($74) has a chic, elevated look that practically transports you to the Riviera without the hefty airfare.

“Fantastic patio umbrella…And affordable!” writes one customer in their review. “Compared to other patio umbrellas on the market (and I shopped them for a while before committing), these are quite nice!”

6 Better Homes & Gardens 7’x10′ Woven Gray Border Outdoor Rug

It tends to sneak up on you, but picking the right ground cover for your patio or deck can be one of the most difficult parts of outdoor decorating. But before you run out and overspend, consider this Better Homes & Gardens 7’x10′ Woven Gray Border Outdoor Rug ($107). With a neutral geometric pattern and soft color palette, this piece can work with practically any existing (or incoming) furniture and decor.

Reviews on the Walmart website specifically call out how much better it looks than its price tag suggests. “Great quality, doesn’t look cheap like an RV mat,” says one. “It looks like a really nice rug and has great quality.”

7 MOLIBYME 3-Piece All-Weather Wicker Patio Bistro Set

Decorating a balcony or smaller space? This MOLIBYME 3-Piece All-Weather Wicker Patio Bistro Set ($99.99) is the ideal setup for anyone who wants a high-end look at a reasonable price.

“I was looking for a budget-friendly patio set, and this was a pleasant surprise,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The rattan design gives it a modern and airy look, and the cushions are comfortable and easy to match with other decor.”

8 Better Homes & Gardens Paige Tile Top Bistro Table

On that same note, anyone looking for smaller furniture with an aesthetic appeal might want to consider this Better Homes & Gardens Paige Tile Top Bistro Table ($147). With a simple yet modern look, it’s the pefect add-on to that comfy chair set you just purchased.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds This Week.

9 My Texas House 33″ Round Fluted Gas Fire Pit

Fire pits have quickly become the go-to functional centerpieces when decorating outdoor areas, but not all versions are made equal. This My Texas House 33″ Round Fluted Gas Fire Pit ($377) has the same aesthetic as versions that cost well into the thousands of dollars, but customers who’ve purchased it say it works just as well (if not better) for a much lower price.

“This is a very clever and elegant design!” writes one. “I love that the propane tank is technically set up under a different table…Therefore, you get two tables, and the fire pit can be a little bit lower to the ground. I like the fluted design and the faux stone top, both top-tier.”

10 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12″ Tapered Ceramic Planter with Saucer

Remember what we just said about planters? Yeah, we meant it. This simple-looking yet elegant Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12″ Tapered Ceramic Planter with Saucer ($27.94) will help elevate your greenery. Besides its refined look, customers also love how durable it is, even saying in the comments that it will “last a lifetime.”

11 Better Homes & Gardens Willow Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set

Who doesn’t love a loveseat?! This Better Homes & Gardens Willow Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set ($349) has that soft, elegant look we love, but is actually quite sturdy thanks to its steel frame. Compared to a similar item at Pottery Barn that retails for $1,000, this is truly a steal!

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Better-Homes-Gardens-Willow-Sage-All-Weather-Wicker-Outdoor-Loveseat-and-Ottoman-Set-Beige/3876352581