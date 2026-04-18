11 Home Depot Spring Patio Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less

These conversation sets, planters, lanterns, and more are basically dupes for high-end products.

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People who’ve been paying attention to Home Depot’s impressive spring sales know that it can be a great place to save some money on DIY projects and gardening essentials. But did you also know it can be a stand-in for high-end furniture stores? Now that patio season is fully upon us, we’ve noticed there are some pretty chic options for that outdoor glow-up you’ve been dreaming of for years—albeit at much more affordable prices than you’ll see at the designer stores. Read on for the Home Depot spring patio finds that look like West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more for a lot less.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Spring Finds That Are Luxury for Less.

1 Veradek Medium Round Planter with Stand

With plenty to plant this season, there’s no reason your containers can’t look just as good as the flowers in them. This Veradek Medium Round Planter with Stand ($49.99) offers a sleek, modern look your patio needs.

Customers have nothing but good things to say about it in their reviews, too. “It’s the perfect marriage of beauty, function, and style,” writes one in a 5-star review.

2 Faux Terrazzo Modern Decorative Garden End Table

Speaking of stark, modern pieces, we’re loving the look of this Faux Terrazzo Modern Decorative Garden End Table ($253.48). At 18 inches wide and just over 20 inches, it’s the perfect piece to end cap your lounge chair or chaise setup.

3 Outdoor Waterproof Hanging Solar Lights, 2 Pack

On the hunt for a way to light up your patio, but completely over the cafe light look? These Outdoor Waterproof Hanging Solar Lights ($122.99) come in a 2-pack, and not only do they have an elevated look, but they don’t even need to be plugged in to function. They look just as good hanging from the wall or ceiling as they do stashed on the ground!

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Solar-Lanterns-Outdoor-Waterproof-Hanging-Solar-Lights-Garden-Torch-2-Pack-RT1220/339760341

4 Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional

When it comes down to it, your patio deserves the same high-end look as your home’s interior. And if we’re being honest, this Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional ($999) is a borderline dupe for a Pottery Barn-level set of designer furniture.

“I 100 percent recommend this contemporary outdoor couch sectional and am thrilled to have the upgraded look on my deck!” gushes one happy customer. ”

RELATED: 11 Best Target Patio Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Week.

5 Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Looking for something a little smaller? This Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($132) is perfect for balconies, smaller decks, or patio nooks.

Besides its chic, compact look, customers also appreciate how sturdy the furniture is. “Perfect-sized set for a small patio,” writes one person in a review. “Nice design and good quality for the price.”

6 ChillPavillion Luxe Haven 5-Person Aluminum Patio Conversation Set

There’s definitely a move towards more industrial chic motifs at the moment, where sturdy design meets practicality and genuine comfort. This ChillPavillion Luxe Haven 5-Person Aluminum Patio Conversation Set ($1,630) perfectly encapsulates that ethos: Not only does it offer a sleek, minimalist look, but its ultra-plush cushions provide a contrast that makes it work both in terms of comfort and aesthetics.

7 Peak Home Furnishings Sereno 4-Piece Swivel Aluminum Outdoor Conversation Set

Most people appreciate the softer look of wood, but don’t like the idea of it wearing down so quickly. This Peak Home Furnishings Sereno 4-Piece Swivel Aluminum Outdoor Conversation Set ($2,260) offers the best of both worlds, with aluminum frames that look like wood, ensuring durability for seasons to come.

8 Sapcrete Concrete Cylinder Planter

Need something a little more stark for your planting purposes? This Sapcrete Concrete Cylinder Planter ($80.97) is a real eye-catcher that looks like it rolled right off the Pottery Barn showroom floor, but at a fraction of the cost.

Customers in the reviews say they love how “it looks beautiful even when it’s empty” and that it’s perfect for all kinds of plants, especially larger or more dramatic ones.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Noble House Acacia Wood Club Chairs

If you’re working with a smaller patio where a whole set of furniture doesn’t make sense, you can easily scale down without sacrificing looks. These Noble House Acacia Wood Club Chairs ($170) come as a pair and have the look of West Elm but at a much lower price. Pair these with a modern-looking end table, and you’ll be all set!

10 3-Piece Wood Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Set

The only thing better than spending time out on the patio on a beautiful day is being able to truly kick back when you’re doing so. This 3-Piece Wood Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Set ($328) includes a chaise section for kicking your feet up, as well as a table that can convert into a spare ottoman for ultimate lounging. It doesn’t hurt that customers also vouch for its high quality.

“It’s vibrant, sturdy, and perfect for reading and relaxing in our small space. Super comfy, dries very quickly!” writes one. “Color doesn’t fade in the sun. Highly recommend.”

11 Mathena 4-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set

Along with teak, acacia is the perfect wood for patio furniture, thanks to its durability. In this Mathena 4-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set ($1,061), you get both the longevity that it provides, along with a high-end design that incorporates soft curves for a cozy aesthetic.