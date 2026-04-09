11 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week

The Spring Black Friday event that starts on April 9 brings 14 days of deals.

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If you’ve been hard at work on home improvement projects this year, you’re in for some good news. As of April 9, Home Depot is kicking off its Spring Black Friday sale, bringing 14 days of incredible deals. The event brings deep discounts to everything from patio furniture and potted plants to fine fixtures and smart home products—just in case you needed an excuse to keep at your to-do list. Ready to save some money? Here are the best Home Depot spring sales starting this week.

RELATED: 7 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

1 Vigoro 10″ Hibiscus Bush

Savings: $23

Picking what to plant in April is always a big decision, but it becomes a little easier when you can get a great deal in the process. This Vigoro 10″ Hibiscus Bush is one of the many potted plants included in the Spring Black Friday event, and available in different colors.

2 Ryobi 16 in. Battery Chainsaw

Savings: $60

It’s very tempting to make a joke about cutting prices when a mechanical saw is in question. Regardless, this Ryobi 16 in. Battery Chainsaw is just another great find during this seasonal sale, able to make 60 cuts per charge!

3 Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Savings: $50

Been waiting too long to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup? Before you end up having to run out in a pinch, take advantage of this Home Depot sale and get a Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill for less. With 566 square inches of cooking space and four zones capable of setting different temperatures, it’s an approachable and reliable option.

And it’s not just about saving money: Customers love this model for how easy it is to assemble and how well it cooks food.

4 Bonnie Plants 4.5″ Vegetables & Herbs

Savings: 3 for $12

While we all love colorful blooms in our gardens, it’s always nice to save a little space for fresh produce. Fortunately, you can get started with Bonnie Plants 4.5″ Vegetables & Herbs for less as part of the latest Home Depot sale. Whether it’s tomatoes, basil, lavender, jalapeños, rosemary, strawberries, or anything else, you’ll love being able to shop for what you need to cook dinner right in your backyard.

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5 Milwaukee M18 Battery Powered Leaf Blower Kit

Savings: $50

Even if you’ve already managed to clear your yard of leaves and debris to start the season, we all know it’s a job that never really ends. Stay prepared (and finally upgrade from your gas-powered relic) with this Milwaukee M18 Battery Powered Leaf Blower Kit. It produces gusts of up to 120 MPH while still operating more quietly than its non-electric predecessors.

“The Milwaukee M18 leaf blower is more powerful and lighter than a gas-powered blower,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Easy to use and power is immediate! If you’re needing to clean up your yard of leaves or just simply need to blow dust away from a wood project, this is a tool that you should add to your collection!”

6 Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil

Savings: 5 for $10

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Now, Home Depot is offering a quantity discount on Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil, charging just $10 for five bags (which typically go for $4.57 apiece).

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “Plants seem to grow better when you use this soil,” writes one reviewer. Others add that they love how it “doesn’t need fertilizer right away.”

7 Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Wired

Savings: $60

If home security upgrades have been out of your budget, the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale might finally change that. This currently discounted Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Wired not only uses motion sensors to illuminate areas like garages, back yards, and driveways, but also captures what’s happening in 1080p HD video. You can also set it to alert your smartphone to really keep an eye on what’s happening around your home.

Customers love that despite how capable this model is, it’s still “about as close to plug and play and you can get.” Those who’ve purchased it also appreciate how easy it is to use the app to recall video and how “super responsive” it is to even subtle movements.

8 Fiskars 2-Piece Lopper and Hand Pruner Garden Tool Set

Savings: $10

Grass is far from the only thing that needs cutting throughout the season. This Fiskars 2-Piece Lopper and Hand Pruner Garden Tool Set is ideal for the tough job of cutting green, living growth, meaning you’ll finally be able to get those trees, bushes, and shrubs under control and looking their best in time for summer.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Spring Sales Starting This Week.

9 Glacier Bay Paulina Kitchen Faucet

Savings: $20

It’s nothing short of amazing how a simple fixture update can really revitalize your home. And now that this Glacier Bay Paulina Kitchen Faucet is on sale, you have one less reason to hold back from upgrading.

Featuring a convenient pull-down sprayer and a handy soap dispenser, customers in the review section also appreciate how easy it is to install this fixture.

10 GE Profile Smart Dishwasher

Savings: $500

Let’s be honest: If you’re working harder than your appliances, it’s time to make an upgrade. This GE Profile Smart Dishwasher is deeply discounted as part of the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale, but it also has the power to take care of all your plates and utensils.

Customers also appreciate the appliance’s smart features, which include being able to start it remotely using an app. “Really impressed with this dishwasher,” gushes one happy customer. “It was super quiet and cleaned even the dirtiest dishes, amazing! I love the stainless interior and the bottle feature the most.”

11 Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

Savings: $100

When a spring sales event brings such great deals, how can you not look for patio furniture options? Once it’s done providing plenty of shade throughout the day, this Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella flips the script and becomes an overhead LED light, truly making it one of the more versatile models out there.

Even before the latest sale kicked in and made it even more affordable, customers say that this is “such a great umbrella at an amazing price,” adding that it’s “comparable to high-end umbrellas at specialty outdoor stores.”