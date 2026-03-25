11 Best Lowe’s Spring Sales Starting This Week

Prepare your lawn for spring for less or save up for $430 on a new grill with these deals.

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When it comes to home improvement, it’s tough to top Lowe’s. But this week, you can get on top of those projects you’ve been putting off all winter for even less. Whether it’s sprucing up your patio and garden for spring or treating yourself to a good night’s sleep, the retailer has cut prices on some seriously enticing products. Read on for the best Lowe’s spring sales starting this week.

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1 Scotts Grass Seed

Savings: Up to $20 off

After a brutal winter, there’s a good chance you’re going to need to give your lawn a little TLC. Thankfully, this week brings a fantastic deal on different types of Scotts Grass Seed. Whether you’re looking for a certain type or want that coveted shade & sun blend, you’ll be able to reseed for a lot less!

2 Miracle-Gro Organic All-Purpose Organic Raised Bed Soil

Savings: $4

Besides being easier to maintain, a raised garden bed can be handy for so many reasons. Make sure yours has everything it needs to shine this season by topping things off with some Miracle-Gro Organic All-Purpose Organic Raised Bed Soil.

Specifically designed for the contained growing units, it works for flowers, vegetables, and herbs, helping them build strong roots. “So far, the best soil in a store that I have found!” writes one happy customer in the review section.

3 Select Ego Mowers

Savings: Up to $100 off

The return of spring means the return of lawn maintenance, too. You can set yourself up for success this year with great deals on Select Ego Mowers at Lowe’s, making this the perfect opportunity to finally upgrade your vintage gas-powered unit to a state-of-the-art battery-powered tool.

4 Craftsman V20 Lithium-Ion Battery

Savings: $70

If you’re working with cordless tools, you’re going to need enough juice to get the job done. Now, you can get your hands on those coveted backup power supplies with a sale on this Craftsman V20 Lithium-Ion Battery. Besides being nearly 50 percent off at the moment, customers really appreciate the great value and the perfect way to stay prepared for your tasks.

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5 Heart & Herd Dog & Cat Toys

Savings: 25 percent off

Humans are the only ones who get to have fun with the latest round of Lowe’s sales. The retailer is also discounting its inventory of Heart & Herd Dog & Cat Toys, which includes everything from plush chew characters and tug ropes to teaser wands and laser toys.

6 Sta Green Garden Soil

Savings: Buy 3, get 3 free

Looking to really get things growing again this spring? It might be time to top your beds up with Sta Green Garden Soil. Right now, Lowe’s is offering a quantity deal on the yard essentials. Pro-tip: It’s also ideal for repotting your houseplants!

7 Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Savings: $60

There’s really no price on peace of mind when it comes to home security. But right now, you can pay a lot less to keep an eye on things with a discounted Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus.

Customers rave about it in the review section of the Lowe’s website, saying it has “quick response time” and “good video quality and sound recognition.” The best part? Most love how easy it is to install!

8 Cowsar 4-Burner Propane Grill

Savings: $430

The return of patio and porch season means you’re going to have to reassess your outdoor cooking setup, too. The good news is that the savings on this Cowsar 4-Burner Propane Grill right now make it oh-so easy to finally upgrade your existing unit, made of durable stainless steel and providing 524 square inches of cooking surface. This makes it easier than ever to cook multiple items at different temperatures with precision.

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9 Veikous Black Rectangle Gazebo

Savings: $552

Feel like your pool parties and backyard gatherings are missing something? With this Veikous Black Rectangle Gazebo, you’ll have a place to stash and serve refreshments while also giving people a place to sit and catch some shade.

10 Ifluous Queen Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress

Savings: $169

Most people are willing to spend some serious money on getting a good night’s sleep. Fortunately, you won’t have to do that right now at Lowe’s, thanks to the sales price on this Ifluous Queen Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress. Not only is this 10-inch-thick version conveniently packaged and delivered in a box, but its design also helps isolate movements on the bed, making it less like you’ll accidentally wake up your partner.

Looking for something a little more plush? There’s also a 12-inch version of the same mattress, which is also on sale for $215 off!