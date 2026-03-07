11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get your outdoor space ready for spring with furniture, fixtures, appliances, and more.

With all of the Home Depot sales we’ve seen throughout the winter, there’s a decent chance you’ve already gotten a great head start on your project list for the year. But now, the home improvement retailer is really hitting its stride with all the items you’ll need to spruce up your outdoor space for spring. From comfy furniture to fancy fixtures, this one-stop shop could be the seasonal glow-up you’ve always wanted. Read on for the best new Home Depot patio and garden finds that are available right now.

1 Grant Park Adirondack Chair

I’ve long been of the belief that when it comes to outdoor furniture design, comfort is key—and the king in that arena is the Adirondack chair. If you’ve been holding off on getting some for yourself, the Grant Park Adirondack Chair ($189) at Home Depot is a perfect way to start!

And it’s not just the look and function that are worth considering: This unit is made with durable, weather-resistant Polywood composite lumber that will help it last for years to come.

2 Permasteel Outdoor Rolling Patio Cooler

Sometimes, as the famous song lines go, the party is over and over there. In this case, it pays to be mobile, which is why the Permasteel Outdoor Rolling Patio Cooler ($218) is such a smart buy. Not only does it make setup and restocking a breeze, but you won’t have to lug an incredibly heavy loaded cooler to wherever you need it!

3 Mina Victory Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

There’s something special about design items that make an outdoor area look as plush and inviting as an indoor one. The Mina Victory Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow ($85) is one of them with its loungey look and bright colors. It’s also ideal for those get-togethers where you have more guests than seats and need to scale up.

4 Vigoro Ashton Large Textured Resin Planter

Your outdoor planting plan is a set of tasks unto itself, but it goes well beyond choosing the right flowers and shrubs. This Vigoro Ashton Large Textured Resin Planter ($35) will be just as eye-catching as what’s growing in it, made from a durable resin that won’t crack or fade with the elements.

5 Hampton Bay Outdoor LED Candles

A candlelit dinner on the deck or patio is always a nice touch, but if it’s even the slightest bit windy, it’s often lights out. You can avoid this issue with Hampton Bay Outdoor LED Candles ($30), which come in a set of five at different heights.

Customers love how well they can handle being outdoors. “The set gives off a great glow on the deck,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The timers turn them all on, and I love seeing them lit up at night. I’ve left them out in all the storms this year, and there have been many, and they keep working.”

6 Safavieh Veranda Patio Round Area Rug

Picking the right carpet can be what sets a basic patio setup apart from a truly impressive one. This Safavieh Veranda Patio Round Area Rug ($142) is large enough to cover most decks and outdoor spaces, and features a bold pattern that will truly elevate the look.

Happy customers call it “elegant and modern,” but the praise goes beyond looks. “[The] material is comfortable to walk on and has stood up well against the intense Florida sun,” they write.

7 Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1050 Digital WiFi Charcoal Grill and Smoker

While there’s nothing wrong with a simple grilling setup, new technology has made it easier than ever to truly master the art of food over an open flame. That includes the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1050 Digital WiFi Charcoal Grill and Smoker ($999), which uses a charcoal hopper to provide up to eight hours of use for slow cooking.

Getting ready to cook dinner within the next hour? You can also use the app to set your desired grilling temp. The grill’s DigitalFan will help maintain a consistent temperature so that you get the exact results you’re looking for.

8 Blakeley Hanging Pendant Light

Before you plan a full exterior renovation of your home, you might want to consider a quick fixture upgrade for spring. Installing a piece like this Blakeley Hanging Pendant Light ($90) can be a remarkably easy way to give your exterior a brand new look!

9 Finacti Wicker Patio Swing Egg Chair

Cozy outdoor seating doesn’t always have to be a chaise lounge. This Finacti Wicker Patio Swing Egg Chair ($187) is an eye-catching piece in its own right that also happens to feature an extra-thick cushion that makes it perfect for curling up with a book and just relaxing for the afternoon. Also, a lot easier than getting into and out of a hammock!

10 Modeno Nantucket Concrete Natural Gas Fire Pit

At this point, a fire pit has almost become a prerequisite for patio parties. However, not all of them look quite as good as this Modeno Nantucket Concrete Natural Gas Fire Pit ($659). This elegant take on an increasingly common outdoor fixture is the one item that can really dress up your outdoor space.

The best part? Customers say it actually works well! “The flame gives off good heat and light. Easy-peasy set up and ignition,” says one reviewer. “It was beyond our expectations. Really pleased with this purchase.”

11 Jonathan Y Everly 4-Piece Cottage Outdoor Patio Set

Just because patio furniture is the basis for outdoor entertaining doesn’t mean it has to look basic. This Jonathan Y Everly 4-Piece Cottage Outdoor Patio Set ($398) can provide that bright pop of tropical color you’re looking for to really brighten things up.

Customers who’ve purchased the set say it’s “elegant and refined,” but also appreciate the sturdy acacia construction. “The quality of the wood and cushions is very high-end and feels as though they will last for years to come,” one writes in a five-star review.