11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The sun is out, the snow is melting—fake spring is here! Keep the good vibes going this weekend with a trip to Costco, where wicker patio furniture, gardening essentials, stainless steel fire pits, weather-proof rugs, and more outdoor spring finds are flying off the shelves. And to make things easy, we took the liberty of rounding up the 11 best new Costco patio and garden items worth buying.

1 Permasteel Elevated Garden Bed

A garden on wheels that doesn’t require constant kneeling or hunching over? Sign me up! The Permasteel Elevated Garden Bed ($200) is designed with a water level indicator, aeration tubing, a drain valve, and a space-saving storage rack.

2 10′ Auto-Tilt Umbrella

SunVilla’s 10′ Auto-Tilt Umbrella ($165) is made from stain-, mildew-, and fade-resistant fabric, along with a rust-resistant pole. Choose from six colors.

“They are sturdy and there is minimal fading, even in direct sun. I inadvertently have left up in 30 to 40 mile-per-hour winds and it holds up,” says one shopper.

3 Las Palmas 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set

Perfect for backyard entertaining, Grand Leisure’s Las Palmas 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set (on sale for $2,000) includes two lounge chairs with ottomans and a three-seater sofa, all of which are made from handwoven wicker. The set also comes with a wood tile coffee table—it’s the ideal size for happy hour and playing games.

4 Flatweave 5′ x 7′ Area Rug

Bring some warmth and texture to your sunroom or patio with the Nourison Flatweave 5′ x 7′ Area Rug ($100). The fibers aren’t prone to fading or shedding; for cleanup, you can vacuum, spot clean, or even rinse the rug off with a hose.

5 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Made from weather-resistant lumber, the Leisure Line 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set ($1,450) features a large picnic table with four armless chairs and two armchairs for the ends.

“This dining set is beautiful and much sturdier than I thought it would be…[it] feels like it will last for years,” says one shopper. Though a two-person job, assembly only took an hour, and “the directions were very easy to follow,” per their review.

6 Calla Lily Fountain

Transform your entryway into a calming oasis with help from the GHP Group 55″ Calla Lily Fountain ($240). The cascading water flows from the calla lilies into a river of black rocks.

7 Steel Patina Gas Fire Pit

Put the finishing touches on your backyard hosting area with the FlamePro Steel Patina Gas Fire Pit ($350). The sleek fire pit has a 10-foot heating radius, with a 6.5-hour burn time (fueled by a propane tank).

8 Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

Light up the Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set ($59) for your next girls’ night or at-home date night.

9 8’x7′ Cabana Entertainment Shed

Live out your bartending dreams with this 8’x7′ Cabana Entertainment Shed ($TK) from Suncast. It’s equipped with a built-in canopy, fold-down bar top with enough seating for up to four people, tons of storage, and a spacious countertop.

10 Blue Heron Statues

Add some shiny decor to your garden with this pair of Blue Heron Status for $47. The statues have racked up over 700 five-star reviews, including one from a shopper who says they “add a touch of beauty to my otherwise nondescript desert landscaped backyard.”

Keep the party going all night with these Feit 4-Foot LED String Lights ($33), which are suitable for wet climates and shatter-resistant.