11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

My favorite way to prep the house for a new season? Shopping for new decor and furnishings, of course! This spring, I’m entering my green thumb era, so ceramic planters are high on my list. But perhaps you’re looking to furnish your backyard or upgrade your outdoor morning coffee setup. Whatever your spring patio/garden project may be, Lowe’s can help get you started. Browse the 11 best patio and garden new arrivals hitting Lowe’s this month.

1 Standing 3-Tier Metal Plant Stand with Display Hooks

The sturdy base of this Standing 3-Tier Metal Plant Stand with Display Hooks (on sale for $89) can display heavy planters or be used as a storage rack for gardening supplies. The rod can function as a hanging rack for a birdhouse, hummingbird feeder, air plants, or propagating stems.

2 Outdoor Steel Portable Wood-Burning Fire Pit

This 32-inch Outdoor Steel Portable Wood-Burning Fire Pit (on sale for $123) is designed with celestial cutouts that mimic the night sky. Your purchase also includes a spark screen, fire poker, log grate, and protective covering.

3 Farmhouse-Style Wood Bench

Cheer up your front porch with this vibrant Farmhouse-Style Wood Bench (on sale for $282), which can comfortably seat two people. It’s made from durable acacia wood; add a tufted seat cushion for extra warmth and texture.

4 7-Piece Patio Dining Set with Blue Cushions

If design isn’t your forte, opt for this 7-Piece Patio Dining Set ($1,598). The outdoor entertaining set comes with a picnic-style table, retractable umbrella, and six rolled-back wicker armchairs with plush blue cushions.

5 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

This 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($498) has enough sitting room for a group of four. You get two chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table, all of which have rust-resistant steel frames to ensure long-term use. Additionally, the cushions are made from abrasion-, stain-, and sunlight-resistant fabric.

6 Vertical Garden Bed

According to shoppers, this Vertical Garden Bed ($28) is the “perfect compact size for your patio, deck or porch” and it’s “lightweight yet sturdy and so easy to put together.”

“The wheels are an added bonus as you can easily move it or rotate your plant for even sun exposure,” said a five-star reviewer.

7 Freestanding Metal Pergola with Adjustable Canopy

Customize your shade preferences with this Freestanding Metal Pergola with Adjustable Canopy (on sale for $300). Its aluminum frame is resistant to rust and weather elements; the natural-looking wood finish complements a variety of aesthetics.

8 Hallie High-Low Minimalist Curve Area Rug

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this Hallie High-Low Minimalist Curve Area Rug ($148) is recommended for families with pets and children due to its ultra-soft, dense design.

9 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set

We found sitting solutions for apartments and compact spaces, too. Check out this 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set ($498), which features a pair of low-profile rocking chairs and an accent table.

10 Ceramic Plant Holder

Shoppers say this black and white speckled Ceramic Plant Holder ($10) is sturdy and worth the price—several noted they went back to Lowe’s to buy a second planter!

11 4-Piece Weather-Resistant Patio Conversation Set

Sit back and relax comfortably in this 4-Piece Weather-Resistant Patio Conversation Set ($1,098) all spring and summer long. The oversized umbrella can be adjusted to block as much or as little sunlight as you’d like.