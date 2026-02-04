11 Best Home Depot February Sales Starting This Week

You could save over $600 on everything from outdoor furniture to power tools.

The funny thing about winter is that the cabin fever that tends to accompany colder weather can actually motivate you to get those home projects done. And whether you’re hoping to get a head start on patio and garden upgrades or give your guest bathroom a little facelift, Home Depot has everything you’ll need to get the job done. If you needed extra motivation to get to work, the home improvement retailer is also kicking off the month by marking down some seriously great items. Read on for the best Home Depot February sales that are starting this week.

1 Tent Wicker Day Bed

Savings: $624

If there were ever a summer to lean into a true outdoor lounge layout, this is truly it! And once this harsh winter gives way to warm weather once again, you’ll be glad to have this Tent Wicker Day Bed. Not only is it currently $624 off (making it more than 50 percent), but it’s an instant way to turn your backyard into a relaxing oasis.

2 Bluetti 1800 Watt Power Station

Savings: $458

If you’re worried about losing the power needed to keep your devices charged and essential appliances running in an emergency, you might want to consider a Bluetti 1800 Watt Power Station. While it charges up quickly, it also comes complete with a solar panel that can help extend its life, providing a full charge in around 3 hours of full sunlight. It’s also a perfect option for camping or hitting the beach!

3 Breezary Melony Black Ceiling Fans

Savings: $90

We’re already fans of this Breezary Melony Black Ceiling Fan, which has a chic, minimalist look that will match practically any motif. The fact that it’s currently 50 percent off at Home Depot is just a major bonus.

4 Beverly Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Savings: $60

Someone wise once said that a rug can really bring a room together, but the same can also be said for your outdoor spaces. This Beverly Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is the perfect way to dress up your back deck, patio, or terrace, all for 40 percent off the full price.

5 StyleWell Floating Decorative Cubby Wall Shelf

Savings: $72

Need a way to organize your entryway, foyer, or mudroom? This StyleWell Floating Decorative Cubby Wall Shelf provides an easy and chic solution, complete with coat hooks and a 174-pound weight capacity. Customers gush that it’s also “easy to install” and “well constructed,” on top of looking great.

6 Sxiawe Antique Brass Vintage Arched Wall Mirror

Savings: $100

Few design moves can really transform a space quite like adding the right mirror into the mix. And depending on the look you’re going for, this Sxiawe Antique Brass Vintage Arched Wall Mirror might be the perfect pick for you. The item currently holds a perfect 5-star rating on the Home Depot website, with customers calling it “beautiful” and having a “crisp, clear reflection.”

7 Vevor Kitchen Island Cart

Savings: $145

No matter what your setup is, we can all always deal with a little more counter space. This Vevor Kitchen Island Cart is the easiest way to increase your work area, as well as get a little more storage space. Customers call it “easy to build” and “sturdy” in their reviews.

8 Ryobi Cordless Jig Saw

Savings: $29

There are simply some cuts you just can’t make without the right tools. Instead of getting caught shorthanded mid-project, take the opportunity to pick up this Ryobi Cordless Jig Saw while it’s on sale at Home Depot. And with a 4.8-star review, customers are singing its praises, calling it a “legend in the making” for its reliability.

“I bought it thinking I’d just patch up my old picket fence. Instead, I rebuilt it into a structure so solid that the Great Wall of China would be peeking over in envy,” one reviewer cheekily writes. “This jigsaw is sturdy without being bulky, and it hums along with just the right volume—not too loud, not too quiet, but confident enough to let the neighbors know something epic is happening.”

9 Ryobi 3-Tool Campers Kit

Savings: $69

Planning to head out into nature and pitch a tent? You can bring some of the comforts of home with you, thanks to this Ryobi 3-Tool Campers Kit. It includes a clamp fan, area light, and Bluetooth speaker that will bring your campsite to life, along with spare batteries and a charger you’ll need to keep everything running.

10 Defiant Aluminum Flashlight 3-Pack

Savings: $10

Sometimes, the flash bulb on your phone simply doesn’t pack enough power to find your way around in the dark. On the other hand, this Defiant Aluminum Flashlight 3-Pack provides 300 lumens when lit, not to mention the fact that there are enough to stash across your home, vehicle, and bag.

11 Airplus Digital Hygrometer, Thermometer, and Dehumidifier

Savings: $149

Climate control in your home can come down to a lot more than just HVAC. This Airplus Digital Hygrometer, Thermometer, and Dehumidifier not only tracks how humid your home is, but can help get everything into the right balance, all with an easy-to-read display screen. It’s perfect for basements or corners of your home that have a tendency to get too damp.