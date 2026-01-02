11 Best Ace Hardware Items on Sale Starting This Week

You could save up to $549 on hardware essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s no doubt that hitting up after-Christmas sales can be a lot of work. But what if you were saving on the tools you’ll need to kick off a super productive 2026? As always, Ace Hardware is stocked to the brim with all of the essentials—except starting this week, it will cost you even less. From essential tools to awesome appliances, you could save some serious cash, thanks to the discounts hitting this week. Read on for the best Ace Hardware items on sale right now.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot New Year’s Sales Starting This Week.

1. Craftsman Pressure Washer

Savings: $250

There’s a common belief among homeowners that simply having a pressure washer on hand means you’ll be motivated to finally tackle those heavy-duty cleaning jobs. But besides being zen work, this Craftsman V20 Pressure Washer ($299) is battery-powered, making it much easier to use.

“Very convenient option,” one reviewer writes. “After the hassle of dragging both a hose and a power cord around my previous pressure washer, just having to deal with the water hose is very welcome. This is just as powerful and makes me want to use it even more.”

2. Craftsman Cantilever Tool Box

Savings: $23

Whether you’re just starting to build out your arsenal or need something to stay organized while working remotely, this Craftsman Cantilever Tool Box ($19.99) is just what the contractor ordered. It has separate organizers for screws and nails, durable hinges, and a sliding tray that makes it oh-so easy to use.

But don’t take our word for it: Reviewers call it “quite sturdy and absurdly functional,” providing plenty of organization while still comfortably fitting some larger tools.

“As an added bonus, the handle is still comfortable to hold even when the toolbox is loaded,” one says.

3. Milwaukee High Torque Impact Wrench Kit

Savings: $300

Need to get some serious work done? This Milwaukee High Torque Impact Wrench Kit ($299) comes with everything you need to change sockets, bolts, and more, complete with a power ratchet.

4. Milwaukee Drill and Driver Bit Set

Savings: $26

There are countless use cases for this Milwaukee Drill and Driver Bit Set ($19.99). But even as a basic necessity, customers say this product is the brand at its very best.

“This set will drill through anything needed with ease,” a happy reviewer writes. “I love the convenience of the case.”

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s End-of-Year Sales Starting This Week.

5. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum

Savings: $120

If you’re resolving to keep your home even cleaner in 2026, look no further than this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum ($189.99). It’s the kind of all-in-one accessory that makes the job that much easier.

Multiple reviewers gush about how much they love the product for a wide range of reasons. “The battery lasts for my whole house,” one writes, adding that they appreciate how powerful and effective it is. “We love that the stick goes almost flat so we can get under a bed, couch, or table pretty well.”

6. Weber Pulse 2000 Electric Grill

Savings: $549

While we’d all like to have easy access to a gas or charcoal grill, not all living arrangements will allow for it. That’s where this Weber Pulse 2000 Electric Grill ($300) can come in handy, providing plenty of power and precise temperature control for all the burgers, steaks, veggies, and more you throw at it.

Customers also vouch for it, calling it “very well designed and built, and it is head and shoulders above all other electric grills I considered.”

7. Weber Pulse 2000 Grill Cart

Savings: $130

Speaking of great grilling, you’re going to need someplace handy to store your new appliance! This Weber Pulse 2000 Grill Cart ($100) is designed specifically to hold the electric grill, complete with wheels for easy moving.

8. Craftsman Pushfire Heavy Duty Stapler

Savings: $14

When it comes to tools, sometimes it can be easy to overlook the simpler items in your lineup for how important they really are. Case in point: This Craftsman Pushfire Heavy Duty Stapler ($14.99) is a lot more than just a souped-up Swingline, providing accuracy and an easy-to-pull design. Customers who’ve purchased the stapler say: “This works, is built well, and does the job.”

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals.

9. Feit White Filament LED Bulbs

Savings: $11

Finally making moves to convert your chandelier to updated bulbs? Look no further than these Feit White Filament LED Bulbs ($9.99), which are built to match with any existing lighting designs. And while they provide beautiful soft white light when turned on, part of the design allure is that they look equally good when switched off.

“Finally, an LED candelabra bulb that doesn’t have yellow-orange filaments that may distract from your fixture,” one happy customer gushes. “The white filaments and flame tips look so good in my crystal chandeliers!”

10. YETI Rambler 42 oz. Mug

Savings: $14

At this point, if you don’t have your own tumbler mug yet, are you even hydrating? This YETI Rambler 42 oz. Mug ($32.19) will not only ensure you’re getting all the beverages you need, but it will keep them nice and cold, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. It even features a convenient narrow base for when you need to slide it into your vehicle’s cup holder on the go.

11. JBL Flip 7 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Savings: $50

You can keep the party going wherever you are with this JBL Flip 7 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker ($109.95). Whether you’re by the pool, down on the beach, or just cooking in the kitchen, it’s the best way to get your favorite songs and podcasts playing. But don’t be fooled by its compact size: Customers love how powerfully it performs, including its bass.

“I was amazingly surprised by how well this portable speaker performed in large rooms and small confined spaces,” one reviewer writes. “Perfect for work, the beach, bookshelf area, or just put it in your bookbag and off you go!”