11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Don’t let the name fool you, Tractor Supply offers a lot more than just power tools and rural living supplies. Shoppers can often find can’t-miss deals on clothing and boots, pet food and supplies, sporting goods, housewares, and even toys. Take advantage of Tractor Supply’s new arrivals (some of which are already on sale!) when you browse through our shopping guide below.

1 JobSmart 10-Piece Pliers & Wrench Set

The JobSmart 10-Piece Pliers & Wrench Set (on sale for $15) contains all the basic tools you need to get easy projects done around the house. The hardware is made from durable steel for long-lasting use, and the handles have a comfort-grip cover to prevent fatigue and discomfort.

2 Tractor Supply Tote Tool Bag with 16 Pockets

Keep your tools safe and organized in this heavy-duty Tractor Supply Tote Tool Bag with 16 Pockets ($25). It comes with a detachable shoulder strap for your carrying convenience.

3 Vintage Threads Women’s Printed Half-Zip Sherpa

Did you know that Tractor Supply also sells apparel? This Vintage Threads Women’s Printed Half-Zip Sherpa ($15) is designed with a standing collar, loose fit, and deep side pockets. Right now, it’s on sale for 50 percent off. Choose from six colors.

4 Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat

Pet owners swear by this Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat ($55) during the winter months. One shopper said, “I love the reflective strip for nighttime walks,” and “the Velcro straps secure the jacket without any hassle of stepping into armholes.”

Another person said its “durable construction” and “heavy fabric” are no match for Mother Nature.

5 JobSmart 23-Piece Mini Tool Set

A perfect beginner’s kit, the JobSmart 23-Piece Mini Tool Set (on sale for $16) comes with a tape measure, hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, wrench, level, scissors, bits, hex, and a pair of safety goggles.

6 Red Shed Floral Ceramic Measuring Cup Set

Made from high-quality stoneware, this Red Shed Floral Ceramic Measuring Cup Set (on sale for $10) is crafted with easy-pour spouts and size markings for precise measuring. Their nesting design makes storing easy.

7 SuperHandy Electric Snow Blower

This SuperHandy Electric Snow Blower ($240) has a 180-degree adjustable handle, six-inch P.U. wheels, a fully featured battery-operating system, scraper, step blade, and direction lever. The snow thrower mechanism has a 23-foot throwing distance—your yard and driveway are about to be the cleanest on the block.

8 American Farm Company Retro ‘Support Farmers’ T-Shirt

Show your farmer pride in this soft cotton American Farm Company Retro ‘Support Farmers’ T-Shirt ($33); available in sizes S–3X.

9 Eisen Heavy-Duty Adjustable Work Table

This Eisen Heavy-Duty Adjustable Work Table (on sale for $90) can support up to 220 pounds. Swivel wheels make it easier to maneuver around projects and transport tools, and the base’s width is adjustable to accommodate floor space needs.

10 Red Shed Fluffy Mountain Goat Figure

Your little helper might be too young for their first tool kit, but you can pick up this adorable Red Shed Fluffy Mountain Goat Figure (on sale for $10).

11 Even Embers Gas Patio Heater

Don’t let the chilly winter air prevent you from enjoying the great outdoors. Right now, Tractor Supply shoppers can get the Even Embers Gas Patio Heater on sale for $130.

“It’s easy to move wherever you want, but still very stable. The heat spreads nicely and not so loud, so you can feel comfortable sitting around it. We love to sit in the patio to hangout or having dinner more since we got this gas patio heater,” shared one shopper.