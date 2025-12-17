 Skip to content

11 Best New Harbor Freight Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

December 17, 2025
Fact-Checked
Items start at just $7.
December 17, 2025
Have a DIYer on your holiday shopping list? For those who enjoy getting their hands dirty and always have a home project in the works, practical gifts, such as a utility set or high-performance yard tools, are always a great idea. We found the 11 best new tool sets and power equipment machines at Harbor Freight—and prices start at just $7.

1
Pittsburgh 130-Piece Tool Set with Case

Harbor Freight

Organized in a convenient carrying case, this Pittsburgh 130-Piece Tool Set ($40) is designed for basic home, office, and car repairs. It comes with an assortment of screwdrivers, driver bits, wrenches, pliers, cutters, anchors, a hammer, a socket set, and a tape measure.

2
Bauer Tool Bag with 16 Pockets

tool bag
Harbor Freight

The Bauer Tool Bag ($30) is made from tear-resistant fabric with durable stitching and reinforced carrying handles. The primary compartment measures 24 inches wide, allowing you to effortlessly access tools, and features 16 pockets for easy storage.

3
Portland 3-in-1 Electric Blower Vacuum Mulcher

leaf blower
Harbor Freight

Portland’s 3-in-1 Electric Blower Vacuum Mulcher ($50) has two speed levels and a 12:1 mulch ratio, with the ability to collect leaves, shred them, and bag them. Flip the power lever to either blower, vacuum, or mulcher mode based on your needs.

4
Yukon 60-Inch Hardwood Workbench

work bench
Harbor Freight

Upgrade your workstation with this durable Yukon 60-Inch Hardwood Workbench ($160). It’s equipped with built-in pegs and a seven-inch wood block vise that keeps loose pieces stable and securely in place. Use the felt-lined drawers to store tools, hardware, and instruction manuals.

5
Quinn 12-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set

screwdriver set
Harbor Freight

If you’re looking for a specialty kit, go for the Quinn 12- Piece Precision Screwdriver Set ($15). Pieces have size markings, and they’re color-coded for convenience.

6
Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Slim Bar Work Light

work light
Harbor Freight

The Icon Lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Slim Bar Work Light ($40) casts 800 lumens (equivalent to almost 60 watts) of bright light and can swivel 180 degrees, ensuring optimal visibility and precision.

7
Portland Corded Electric Pressure Washer

power washer
Harbor Freight

No project is off limits with the Portland Corded Electric Pressure Washer ($90) thanks to its 20-foot-long hose and smooth-rolling wheels.

“Affordable and durable and capable power washer, especially good for those who need a power washer primarily for small projects (i.e., washing your car, cleaning your driveway, etc.),” says one shopper.

8
Harbor Freight Trucker Hat

Harbor Freight hat
Harbor Freight

As far as stocking stuffers go, we’re eyeing this Harbor Freight Trucker Hat. Plus, you can’t beat its cheap $7 price tag.

9
Central Machinery Steam Cleaner Kit

steam cleaner
Harbor Freight

Central Machinery’s Steam Cleaner Kit ($130) has a 41-ounce water tank and can heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit—in other words, germs and bacteria don’t stand a chance. The machine comes with an assortment of utility brushes and attachments for specific fabrics and hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

10
Bauer Cordless Drill Kit with Battery and Charger

drill
Harbor Freight

It doesn’t get more heavy-duty than this Bauer Cordless Drill Kit with Battery and Charger ($55), which features an LED spotlight for ultra precision. The textured handle offers a more secure, sturdy grip.

11
U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox

tool box
Harbor Freight

Made from corrosion-resistant aluminum, this U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox ($17) can support up to 10 pounds and features a magnetic locking mechanism to keep tools and hardware from falling out.

