7 Best New Lands’ End Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Find everything from fleece layers to a cute tote bag for your wine.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Just in time for winter to roll in, Lands’ End is rolling out a fresh lineup of cozy and functional essentials. These new additions—all hitting shelves this week—show that after more than 60 years in business, the brand still understands how to meet seasonal needs with a blend of comfort, practicality, and timeless appeal.

From fleece layers to a cute tote bag for your wine, there’s a gift here for every price point and preference. Fans of the rustic brand won’t be disappointed with these clever ways to layer up, hunker down, and enjoy the holiday season in style.

RELATED: 5 Best New L.L. Bean Cozy Finds.

1 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

This sherpa fleece throw ($60) delivers lush softness and warmth, ideal for curling up on the couch, layering over bedding, or draping over a chair for seasonal vibes.

Its dual-sided construction—smooth fleece on one side, plush sherpa on the other—gives you options: a lighter touch when you want subtle warmth, or full plush insulation for a chilly night. Lightweight but warm, it’s perfect for movie nights, reading sessions, or weekend lounging.

2 CashTouch Slouchy Winter Beanies

Whether you’re commuting in chilly weather, heading out for outdoor errands, or just want a cozy layer for crisp days, Lands’ End beanies make for another holiday gifting staple.

The Slouchy Winter Beanie ($22) is knit with a cashmere-like feel that’s often mistaken for the real thing. The relaxed, slouchy fit gives it a laid-back, contemporary look while staying warm enough for winter walks or city errands.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Cashtouch Beanie ($30) blends practicality with comfort: super-soft, warm, and easy to style. Its versatility shines: Wear it cuffed for a classic look or uncuffed for a more casual vibe.

3 Canvas Pocket Tote

Meet your new go-to carry-all: This $40 canvas pocket tote is built for real life.

Made from tough cotton canvas with reinforced handles and seams, it’s designed to handle heavy loads up to 250 pounds—regardless of whether you’re hauling groceries, a laptop, books, or beach gear.

Inside pockets, an exterior pocket, and an added key ring attachment keep small items organized and easy to access. Its clean, structured design pairs practicality with a versatile look—perfect for daily errands, office days, or weekend adventures.

4 Women’s Cashtouch Travel Wrap

Soft and stylish, this $55 travel wrap easily elevates any winter outfit. It drapes elegantly and delivers gentle warmth during chilly commutes or drafty indoor spaces—at once both casual and luxurious.

Whether layered over a coat or casually slung over your shoulders indoors (ideally with a coffee and a book in hand), its high-quality materials are soft on the skin, making it ideal for travel or everyday wear.

RELATED: 5 Walmart Small Appliances People Swear Make Winter Less Miserable.

5 Men’s Flannel 3‑Piece Pajama Set

For nights when comfort matters most, this flannel pajama set (matching robe included!) brings warmth and a relaxed, classic style to your evening routine. The ringspun cotton is brushed on both sides for a plush feel, just perfect after a long day or during sleepy mornings.

Whether lounging, reading, or drifting off to sleep, the $150 set feels cozy and homey—a simple upgrade to downtime comfort.

6 Zip Canvas Pouch 3‑Pack

Need to stay organized on the go? This $50 three-pack of canvas pouches is a small but powerful tool for keeping essentials in check. Different sizes give you flexibility—ideal for storing toiletries, cables, pens, small gadgets, or travel items.

Durable canvas construction means they’ll hold up to regular use, and their compact size makes them easy to toss into a tote, suitcase, or backpack. For travel, work, or daily errands, they help turn chaos into order with minimal bulk.

7 Canvas Wine Bottle Tote

Finally, elevate your next dinner party or gift-giving moment with this festive $30 canvas wine tote they’ll reuse again and again. It’s simple, sturdy, and adds intention to that last-minute bottle of vino you hand to your holiday host.