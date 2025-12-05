11 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including stocking stuffers and gift ideas.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The next time you’re at Trader Joe’s stocking up on peppermint joe-jo’s and eggnog, don’t forget to check out the retailer’s home and decor section, too. The grocer may be known for its seasonal foods and beverages, but it also has an impressive selection of winter care items and decor—including gift ideas and stocking stuffers. Keep reading to shop our top 11 picks.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Weekly Finds Landing in Stores Now.

1 Cedar Balsam Hand Soap and Room Spritz

Formulated with aloe and vitamin E, this Cedar Balsam Hand Soap ($4) will leave your hands hydrated and nourished. TJ’s categorizes it as an “affordably luxurious gift” for hosts, or a rich addition to a spa gift basket.

Love the scent? You can also pick up the Cedar Balsam Room Spritz ($4) to have your whole home smelling like a Christmas tree farm.

2 Cedar Balsam Scented Candle

I love the versatility of gift-giving candles because they can tie a present together, but can also be given as a standalone gift to a neighbor, coworker, friend, or party host. This Cedar Balsam Scented Candle embodies the aromas of winter and guarantees approximately 55 hours of burn time.

3 Marine Radiance Set

It doesn’t matter how much hand cream I use, my skin always feels dry and flaky during this time of year. So, I’m pulling out the big guns this winter: TJ’s Marine Radiance Set. The $13 kit comes with a brush, scrub, and oil that “invigorates, revitalizes, and exfoliates the skin,” while also sealing in moisture.

4 Waxed Amaryllis Bulb

Are you a serial plant killer? Then you need this Waxed Amaryllis Bulb ($8), which requires no water, no soil, and no food. All it needs is light. It’s that easy!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lidl Christmas Finds.

5 Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box

This Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box ($5) features eight mini chocolates with various fillings, such as hazelnut, caramel, nougat, extra dark chocolate ganache, and puffed rice.

6 Flavored Honey Trio

Included in this Flavored Honey Trio are jars of Lemon Honey, Lavender Honey, and Ginger Honey. The set retails for $11.

7 Pine Cone Wreath

Deck your front door with this lush Pine Cone Wreath ($13), which is made from real Fir bough, sprigs, and branches. Each pine cone is hand-picked, allowing for artisanal craftsmanship—and you don’t have to shell out a shiny penny, either.

8 Poinsettias

While you’re at it, pick up some poinsettias for your stoop or yard, too. TJ’s plant section has them in a variety of sizes, including large ($15 each), medium ($7 each), and small ($5), to fit your space’s specific needs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds.

9 Hand Serum & Cream Duo

This “powerhouse” Hand Serum & Cream Duo ($10) is infused with niacinamide for stronger, smoother skin and the antioxidant resveratrol. The serum is unscented, while the hand cream is packed with bergamot oil (known for its floral undertones).

10 Jingle Jangle for Dogs

Get your pup in on the fun with this canine-friendly Jingle Jangle Mix for just $4.

11 Chocolate Reindeer with Gummy Candies

Did you know Trader Joe’s has delicious stocking stuffer finds? We have our eyes set on this Chocolate Reindeer with Gummy Candies ($4).