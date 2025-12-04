Aldi’s newest weekly finds include great stocking stuffers, gifts, toys, and décor.

Run, don’t walk, to Aldi! The grocery store that sells everything from food to furniture just released its latest “Upcoming Aldi Finds,” highlighting products set to hit stores starting next week. This week’s sneak peek at the expected hot products features mostly holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, perfect for everyone on your list, including kids, parents, pets, friends, and teachers. What should you throw in your cart? Here are the 11 best new Aldi weekly finds landing in stores now.

1 Magic Ink for Stockings

Kids love Magic Ink, little activity books that come with a clear pen with pages of coloring and activities. Choose from several Bendon Christmas Magic Ink sets, including Holiday Bluey, Holiday Mickey, Holiday Stitch, and Polar Express. Each is just $3.99.

2 LEGO Seasonal Recruitment Bags

Another great stocking stuffer for just $4.99? Little builders will love grabbing LEGO Seasonal Recruitment Bags out of their stockings. Choose from Chimney Fun with Santa or Santa’s Sleigh Ride. “Christmas Chimney Fun with Santa Get into the festive spirit with this fun Santa figure holding a wrapped gift in each hand. Stand him alone or place him inside the snow-covered chimney,” reads the description.

3 Hot Wheels and Matchbox Cars

There are also Mattel 5 Pack Hot Wheels Cars or Matchbox Cars, perfect for gifts or stockings. Choose either for $5.99 each. “Speed into an instant Hot Wheels® collection with a race-ready pack that features five highly detailed 1:64 scale vehicles. Hot Wheels® 5-Car packs deliver five times the amped up action and are perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages,” reads the Hot Wheels description.

4 Uno Card Games

Does your recipient love Uno? For $5.99, choose a pack of Mattel Uno Card Game, Mattel Uno All Wild Card Game, Mattel Spider-Man or Lord of the Rings Uno Card Game, or Mattel Uno Teams Card Game.

5 Magnetic Tiles

Looking for a gift for a creative kid who enjoys building? The Knowledge Factory 48 Piece Themed Magnetic Tiles, City Rescue or Monster Truck, are just $14.99 each. “Our 48-Piece Magnebuild Kit, the perfect blend of creativity and education for young minds! Each set offers vibrant, themed tiles that inspire imaginative play and hands-on learning. Designed for endless fun, these magnetic tiles promote spatial awareness, fine motor skills, and collaborative play among children,” reads the description.

6 Several World’s Smallest Classic Toy Options

Adults and children love World’s Smallest Classic Toy, making it a great stocking stuffer. The nostalgia-inducing brand has so many options at Aldi, including Barbie, Elf on the Shelf, Etch-a-Sketch, Hot Wheels, Rubik’s Cube, or Stretch Armstrong. Each is $4.99.

7 Adorable Character Hooded Throws

Kids will love these Character Hooded Throws, available in their favorite characters, including Bluey, Hello Kitty, Minecraft, and Minnie, for $9.99.

8 Wine Bottle Sweaters

Looking for a fun and creative hostess gift? Instead of simply gifting someone a bottle of wine, please pick up a $3.99 sweater to go with it. Merry Moments Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Cover comes in a few options: Green Fur or Red Fur, Nordic Pattern, Reindeer Decal, Santa Suit, Tree Decal, or Green Plaid Bow.

9 Vinyl Tablecloths

Don’t forget to pick up some tablecloths for all your festive parties at work, the classroom, or at home. For just $2.99, get the Merry Moments 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloth in a variety of patterns, including Candy Canes, Christmas Toss, Ornaments, and Trees.

10 Eyeshadow Palletes

Shopping for a makeup lover? Head to Aldi for the best deals. For example, for just $5.99, choose from several Lacura Naturals Eye Shadow Palettes – Naturals 2 or 3, or Naturals Intense or Smokey. Each comes with 12 shadows, a brush, and a case.

11 And, This Mini Holiday Tree

And, head to Aldi for the best deals on trees, both fake and real. For just $6.99, choose from an assortment of Mini Holiday Cypress Trees.