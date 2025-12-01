11 Best New Aldi Weekly Specials Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi’s newest weekly specials include gadgets, gifts, decor, and deals shoppers won’t want to miss.

I love that Aldi always gives shoppers a sneak peek at everything set to hit stores a week in advance. There are so many amazing Upcoming Aldi Finds, expected to land at the grocery store sometime this week. From reading glasses and pet beds to kitchen gadgets and even a movie projector, there are lots of specials and deals coming soon. Here are the 11 best new Aldi weekly specials hitting shelves.

1 Reading Glasses for $5

Do you need new reading glasses? Head to Aldi, where you can choose from several colors and designs, each just $4.99. Avenue Premium Reading Glasses with Case come in Black/Burgundy, Black/Clear, Blue/Tortoise, Floral, and Tortoise patterns, with magnification levels 1.5-2.5.

2 So Many Charging Cables

My kids are constantly hunting for charging cables, which they seem to lose and break easily. Stock up on various kinds at Aldi, each just $9.99. The Bauhn 6 Foot Charging Cable is available in USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-C configurations, in three colors: Blue, Lavender, and Silver.

3 And, a Matching Power Adapter

Don’t forget to buy a matching Bauhn Power Adapter, also available in Blue, Lavender, and Silver for $9.99. These also make great stocking stuffers, along with the matching charging cable.

4 Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you can’t afford Bose noise-cancelling headphones, get the Aldi brand. For $19.99, pick up a pair of Bauhn Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. These make great gifts and come in a bunch of color options: Black, Blue, Purple, Silver

5 A Mini Retro Speaker for $8

In case you can’t tell, Aldi dropped a ton of electronics and accessories in this recent launch. For $7.99, you can get the Bauhn Mini Retro Speaker in Black, Pink, Blue, and Purple. This also makes a great gift or even a stocking stuffer.

6 A Movie Projector

Looking for a fun family gift to enjoy all year long? For $59.99, pick up the Bauhn HD LED Projector, and movie night will never be the same. It features High Definition Resolution, with a projection range of 32 to 208 inches. It also supports HDMI for 720p/1080I/1080P, has built-in speakers, and includes a carry bag for easy transport. HDMI cable and remote control included/

7 Novelty LED Holiday Candles

There are a bunch of new holiday candles hitting stores for $6.99 each, including the KIRKTON HOUSE LED Novelty Holiday Candle – Ivory Glittered Pinecone. The shaped candle provides a warm glow without posing a fire hazard. Requires three AAA batteries, not included. It also has a 6-hour on and 18-hour off timer.

8 Scented Sticks for Your Christmas Tree

And, for $6.99, pick up Scentsicles Scented Ornament Sticks in O Christmas Tree. Each package includes six scented ornaments and hooks. Hang them on fake Christmas trees to give a fresh-cut scent.

9 A Portable Food Warmer

The Ambiano Portable Electric Food Warmer comes in Black, Blue, and Purple, each $19.99. These will come in super handy during the holiday season, transporting food dishes to friends’ and family’s houses.

10 A Soap and Lotion Set Perfect for a Hostess Gift

Aldi is a great place for host and hostess gifts. I love this $5.69 Lacura Soap and Lotion Gift Set. It comes in three scented options: Bergamot & Orange, Cedarwood, or Eucalyptus Sage, perfect for upgrading a bathroom or kitchen.

11 And, a Squishmallows Pet Bed

There are also a bunch of great pet products. Aldi is continuing its partnership with Squishmallows by dropping this $24.99 Pet Bed. Choose from Cam Cat, Conno Cow, Jerrika Octopus, or Lola Cow. Each is adorable, but most importantly, super soft and cozy for your dog or cat.