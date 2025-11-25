Eleven new Five Below Christmas gifts I found in stores that make fun, affordable surprises.

If you want to shop for Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, head on over to Five Below. The store, which aims to keep most of its prices under $5, has so many fantastic gift ideas for everyone. From books and games to toys and surprise gifts, I found so many great gift options on my recent shopping trip. What should you buy before all the good stuff sells out? Here are the 11 best new Five Below Christmas gift finds I just found in stores.

1 So Many Games

Five Below has a great assortment of games. All of these here were just $6. Choose From Who Is It? Make It Quick, Unicorn Doctor, Dino Doctor, Minne or Mickey Jeu Pop-Up Game, and more. There is truly something for everyone.

2 Lots of Kits and Arts & Crafts Set

Christmas is the best time to gift arts and crafts sets. I found a whole section at Five Below, including a variety of Itty Bitty Knit Sets and Disney Crochet kits, including the Grinch, Stitch, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

3 Squishmallows Mystery Grab Bags

My daughter loves Squishmallows and also loves “mystery” kinds of grab bags, so these $5 gifts will be perfect for her. Each comes with a toy, and kids will love receiving multiples.

4 Posters

Posters are a timeless gift that can be customized for everyone’s taste. The posters at Five Below are just $5.55 and come rolled up in tubes. You can also get a frame to put them in.

5 Smushmart Toys

How adorable are these SmushMart toys? They are basically smushies that are shaped like fruits, vegetables, and other groceries, including butter and even “viral mystery dumplings.” They are just $6 and make amazing gifts for kids who love squishies.

6 Micro Teenies

Micro Teenies are sort of like Beanie Babies, but branded with their favorite characters. I saw Mickey Mouse, Hello Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch. Each of the mini plushies was $5.

7 Books

Another great gift, especially for the adults on your list? Books. Five Below has a large shelf of books, ranging from cookbooks and coffee-table books to self-help and productivity books. And, the majority of them are under $5.

8 A Box of Mini Books

Little readers will love I Love You Tales, a box that includes eight mini books. “Cuddle up with 8 sweet stories,” reads the packaging. Get it for $5.

9 Strawberry Shortcake Scented Bag Charms

Keychain plushies are all the rage right now. Five Below has a bunch of options, but I gravitated toward the Strawberry Shortcake Mini Tubbz, $5 each. Each character features a different scent and a clip to attach to a backpack or bag.

10 Water Bottles

You can’t go wrong with water bottles. Five Below has a bunch of options, including seasonal ones. My personal favorite is Buddy the Elf from the classic holiday movie. Each is $5.

11 Squooshems

And, finally, there are Squooshems from the makers of Squishmallows. Another surprise bag, this one is filled with six small, squishy figures.