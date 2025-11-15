11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $10 or below.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trying to update your wardrobe while sticking to a tight budget can feel near darn impossible—especially during the colder months, when there are so many cute sweaters, jackets, and accessories to shop from. But that’s where Five Below comes in. The discount retailer just overhauled its fashion section to include Christmas apparel, trendy belt bags, cozy sweats, and more. Take a peek below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 | Christmas Loungewear

When I was a kid, my mom would gift my brother and me a new pair of Christmas pajamas every year, much like these Seamless Ribbed Shorts and Seamless Cami Tank from Five Below. Pieces are sold separately for $7, or you can purchase the set for $14. (Available only in junior sizes.)

2 | The Grinch Cindy-Lou & Max Graphic Tee

For adults, pick up this buttery soft The Grinch Cindy-Lou & Max Graphic Tee for just $6. It’s perfect for lounging around the house or a Christmas-themed sleepover.

3 | Quilted Crossbody Bag

Available in a cherry design or all black, this Quilted Crossbody Bag ($7) has one main compartment for your wallet, keys, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and chapstick. Use the exterior pocket for stowing tissues, gum, and scrunchies.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Winter Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 | Christmas Sweatshirts

New to Five Below’s clothing aisle is a cozy collection of Christmas Sweatshirts, retailing for $10 a piece. They come in five festive prints and sizes S–XXL.

5 | Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy Crew Socks

I’m snagging these funny Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy Crew Socks for my brother’s Christmas stocking before they sell out. Each two-pack sells for $5.

6 | Pickles Graphic Tee

2025 was the year of the pickle, and now you can mark the occasion with this themed Pickles Graphic Tee for $6. But you’d better act fast, this top is already selling out at some locations!

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 | Pom Knit Beanie

Winter is coming, so now is the time to stock up on cold-weather essentials, including this cute Pom Knit Beanie ($5). Take your pick of seven colors.

8 | Sherpa Vest (Juniors)

Layering is key during the colder months. This Sherpa Vest ($7) in the juniors clothing department at Five Below will keep your child’s chest and back warm, and it’s lightweight enough to fit under a bulky winter jacket.

9 | Disney Character Hoodie

Calling all Disney adults! This Character Hoodie ($6) comes in Aristocats-themed and Tinkerbell-themed prints.

RELATED: 5 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 | Cozy Joggers (Juniors)

Chilly weather calls for a new cozy pair of joggers. These Grey Joggers ($10) have an elastic waist and cuffs, and they come in junior sizes S–XXL.

11 | Dr. Pepper Graphic Tee

Team Dr. Pepper fans, please rise! This cute Dr. Pepper Graphic Tee ($6) is the perfect gag gift for the Dr. Pepper lover in your life.