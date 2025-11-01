11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including dupes for Stanley and Jenga.

Don’t sleep on Five Below. The discount retailer’s new arrivals section is brimming with nostalgia games, wellness products, and even Stanley tumbler dupes (yeah, you read that right!). With the holidays quickly approaching, Five Below is making gift-shopping more accessible for patrons, whether you’re sourcing presents for your kids, friends, or coworkers. Take a peek at some of this week’s new arrivals below.

1. Dani Beauty Glow Set

Finding travel-size skincare can be an absolute nightmare, but that’s where the Dani Beauty Glow Set ($7) comes in handy. It includes the very basics, like a sun-kissed bronzer with coco extract, glycolic serum (targets dead skin cells for a more radiant glow), and nighttime moisturizer.

2. Hooptunes Water Bluetooth Speaker

This Hooptunes Water Bluetooth Speaker ($10) gives you the option to play DJ with your own music via a USB cord or Bluetooth, or tune into your favorite FM radio station. It also changes color with the music.

3. Itty Bitty Knit Kit

Looking for a new hobby that doesn’t involve doomscrolling on your phone or binging TV? Tap into your creative side with this Itty Bitty Knit Kit ($4). It comes in three fun foodie options: French fries, popcorn, or a corn dog.

4. Retro Video Game Console

Choose from over 200 games to play with this Retro Video Game Console ($12). Tip: Don’t forget the AAA batteries.

5. Brix Fashion Bags Build Set

Retailing for $6 a piece, this Brix Fashion Bags Build Set allows aspiring designers to create their own line of designer handbags. Christmas is right around the corner, nab it before it’s gone!

6. 40-ounce Tumbler with Accessories

This Hydraque Tumbler Sipper ($7) is a secret dupe for Stanley’s Quencher Flowstate Tumbler ($45), saving you a total of $38. With all that leftover cash, you can also score this fun Tumbler Accessory Set ($5) to personalize your bottle with.

7. Me & Espresso Candle

If you like the smell of sweet cherries and dark chocolate, add this Me & Espresso Candle to your collection for $5.55.

8. Tumbling Tower Wooden Classic Game

Take your Jenga skills to new heights—literally—with the Tumbling Tower Wooden Classic Game ($6), which challenges players to stack blocks based on whatever color they’re assigned.

9. Sushi Reading Pillow

How cute is this Sushi Reading Pillow ($6)? It can be used as a lap pillow, or you can unfold it into a backrest pillow.

10. Roll-On Essential Oils Set

Included in this Roll-On Essential Oils Set ($5) are six applicators formulated to help with specific purposes in life: rejuvenation, love, wisdom, courage, refresh, and love.

11. Reusable Photo Camera

Go old school with this Reusable Photo Camera ($7), which uses 35mm film. The camera comes in seven colors, including a checkered and ombre print.