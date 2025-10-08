7 Best Five Below Craft Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s something about the cooler weather that makes me feel crafty. I’ve already created my own little porch pumpkin display, and I’m currently in the middle of painting my front door (okay, I’m sitting here writing this story while my husband paints the door). But I’m also in the mood for some smaller activities I can do while staying cozy inside (and perhaps watching a Hallmark holiday movie). And since Five Below has a ton of craft finds all below $6, I can try a bunch of different ones. Here are the most popular picks at the store right now.

1 Halloween Carve & Create Pumpkin Kit Set: $6

I’m a bit vain when it comes to my home’s curb appeal (yes, I like to be the best-looking house on the block, and I’m not ashamed to admit it!). That’s why I’m scooping up this Halloween Carve & Create Pumpkin Kit Set from Five Below to take my pumpkins from standard to spectacularly spooky.

2 Itty Bitty Knit Kit Fall Set: $4

I once enrolled in a knitting class, and it didn’t go so well. That’s why I think this beginner-level Itty Bitty Knit Kit Fall Set is a better option, so I can go at my own pace. Choose from three fun designs—a mustachioed mushroom, a kitty cat, or a lil’ acorn.

3 Crystal Creations Kit: $5

Adult coloring books and paint-by-numbers have been around for a while, but this Crystal Creations Kit is something totally new. Using a small applicator, you pick up each individual crystal and bedazzle either a sea turtle or jellyfish scene, following the pattern. I can definitely see this being a relaxing afternoon activity.

4 Halloween Heat & Fuse Melty Beads Set: $2

Here’s another new-to-me craft: Five Below’s Halloween Heat & Fuse Melty Beads Set. These glow-in-the-dark craft sets are only two bucks, so you can definitely afford to get all four patterns.

5 Busy Stitchin’ Embroidery Set: $4

Around the corner from my house is the cutest needlepoint shop that I’ve been wanting to check out. But before I get there, I figure I can learn the basics with this Busy Stitchin’ Embroidery Set. After all, if an eight-year-old can do it, I’m sure I can! Choose from three patterns: A cowgirl boot, daisies, or a citrus snail.

6 Paint Your Own Halloween Place Set: $6

I love the idea of a little ceramics project right in my own home—and for so much cheaper than going to a studio! Five Below’s Paint Your Own Halloween Place Set is just $6.

7 Air Dry Clay Pastel Kit: $7

This 45-piece Air Dry Clay Pastel Kit comes with tools, glitter, googly eyes, and 20 different colors, so you can make whatever fun creations your heart desires.