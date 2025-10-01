7 Best Hobby Lobby Fall Craft Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby sells everything from seasonal decor and furniture to faux plants and household must-haves. Of course, as the name implies, it also sells many items that fulfil hobbies you might have, including a generous selection of crafting supplies. There are so many new items hitting the store recently. Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby craft finds flying off shelves right now.

1 A Vermont Farmhouse Dollhouse Kit

Have you ever dreamed of owning a Vermont farmhouse? Well, now is your chance. Real Good Toys Vermont Farmhouse Jr. Dollhouse Kit will fulfil your fantasy, in miniature form at least! The kit is $89.99 and well worth it, shoppers say. “I love building things…so this was so much fun building it for my granddaughter. The most exciting part was actually seeing and picking out the perrrfect little bitty cute elegant ,classy furniture for every room.a little pricey but its well worth it,” one writes. “I bought this for myself and it’s been a joy to put together and I’m looking forward to furnishing it over the next few years as a hobby. It’s roomy, beautifully detailed and I hope to someday share it with my granddaughter. The directions are concise,” adds another.

2 A Titanic Model Kit

If you are obsessed with the Titanic, this Academy R.M.S. Titanic Model Kit should be on your list. Currently on sale for $23.99 from $39.99, shoppers maintain it is a must-buy. “I bought this ship because I am a huge Titanic history fan and I have built and tried many different models, but this by far is one of the best I have ever made. With a little time and patience it makes a great ship, but even the base kit looks amazing,” one writes.

3 A Birdhouse Painting Kit for Kids

This My Little Birdhouse Paint Kit is the perfect craft for a little one, and just $7.99. “Love it!” writes a shopper. “Very sturdy medium birdhouse. Lid comes off for cleaning. Easy to paint. Comes with paint, but I would buy some good paints instead. Very nice craft project for both kids and adults.”

4 A Design-a-Mug for $1.99

I was shocked to find this great craft kid for just $1.99. The Design-A-Mug is a ready-to-color mug that is easy to use. “We use these cups for family reunion and our 112th Church Anniversary. They are very BEAUTIFUL,” writes a shopper.

5 This Solar System Foam Kit

Another fun craft kit for kids? This Solar System Foam Kit, $4.49. “This is a great, affordable set with all the planets in it. We are building our Solar System a different way, so this kit is versatile and can be used with different designs,” writes a shopper. “This was the BEST FIND EVER!! I even helped another mom who was juggling all these styrofoam balls go to this kit!!! Saturn was the only one that gave me issues, and I wish there was a diagram inside showing the sizes sizes and which ball was which!” adds another.

6 An Adorable Turkey Headband Kit

Hobby Lobby is already getting Thanksgiving crafts in. Brother Sister Design Studio Turkey Headband Craft Kit is an easy and adorable craft for kids, just $2.39. “Easy to Assemble,” writes a shopper. “I love using these each year for our Turkey Parade. They are easy for Kindergarten students to assemble.”

7 And a Turkey Craft and Bake Bead Set

I have fond memories from childhood of doing beading crafts. This Brother Sister Design Studio Turkey Craft & Bake Creations Kit is just $2.09 and comes with everything you need to create a colorful cartoon turkey with a stained-glass look.