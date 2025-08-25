7 Hobby Lobby Items So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The aisles of Hobby Lobby are filled with amazing products, ranging from seasonal decor to art supplies and picture frames. However, some items stand out over others, so much so that shoppers buy them on repeat. Here are 7 Hobby Lobby items that perfect shoppers “keep going back for more.”

1 These Gorgeous Velvet Jewel Toned Pillows

Shoppers are wild over Hobby Lobby’s Velvet Round Pillow, $25.99. The pillows come in navy, green, beige, and brown and are a great addition to beds, sofas, and chairs. “I keep going back for more!” says one customer. “I started with a pair of cream ones, then I had to have 2 navy, and most recently I have acquired a pair of the green ones! Absolutely love these. They’re great for back support they’re beautiful, and stay fluffed with all the use. Even my husband agreed!”

2 An Ornate Gold Frame

Customers keep coming for this Antique Gold Wood Open Frame, $29.99. “I love this frame. All of the pictures on my walls are oil paintings and the ones in this frame look elegant. I love my visitors’ reactions when they walk in the front door. I wish that I could get this frame to fit a couple of 24″ X 36″ pix,” one shopper says, while another refers to it as “Sutble Sophistication,” in their 5-star review. “These frames add a sophisticated touch to my paintings at an amazing price. When it seemed like HL was set to discontinue it, I looked for an alternative only to find a similar frame for 3X the cost.HL: Please, never stop selling this frame.”

3 This Moody Piece of Wall Art

Hobby Lobby has so many classy pieces of art, including this Moody Landscape Framed Wall Decor for just $25.99. The “Deep-Matted Moody Landscape” is high quality, per shoppers. “I really like the deep matting, the sepia tones and the black carved faux wood frame of this moody art. Lightweight for easy hanging. I am doing a collage of moody landscapes on my foyer wall. Looks more expensive than the price. Highly recommend,” one says. “Beautiful timeless piece,” adds another. “Absolutely gorgeous piece, love the twisted detailing on the frame.”

4 These Clever Farmhouse Storage Baskets

Looking for clever storage? The Gray Metal Basket With Chalkboard, $29.99, is “perfect” for stashing various items. “I bought this large size and also medium sizes for storage of throw blankets, decorative pillows, toilet paper, paper towels, etc. We use this large one in our living room for throws. Perfect farmhouse style storage/decor,” one shopper says. “Amazing for extra storage,” adds another. “I bought three of these baskets last summer. The farmhouse/industrial look is not for me, so I took off the chalkboard sign easy to do, wrapped the handles in plastic wrap, and spray painted them to better match my decor.”

5 A Cozy Faux Fur Blanket

Why spend triple the price at Pottery Barn when you can get this Shaggy Faux Fur Berber Throw Blanket for $25.99 at Hobby Lobby? “I am on my way now to go buy a few more of these. I got one two weeks ago when they were half off and almost went back last week to pay full price for more of them ! I’m so happy they’re on sale again but they’re worth full price for sure,” one shopper says. “Truly the best blanket,’ writes another. “I’ve owned a lot of blankets in my life. Believe me when I say this is one of the best! It was gifted to me by a friend and it became an instant favorite in my house. I had family over for the holidays and everyone wanted this blanket!”

6 Earthy, Dried Eucalyptus

Hobby Lobby is a great spot for dried and faux flowers and foliage. This Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Bundle is a hit for $9.99 a bunch, and regularly sells out. “Gorgeous!! The color is stunning and the leaves are still soft and bendy. I want to buy more and I don’t even have areas for more but I want them all!!” one shopper writes. “Let me ask a question- Is this real? Because it looks really real,” another shopper writes.

7 This Dupe of a Popular Anthro Candle

Shoppers are going wild over Darsee & David’s Clementine & Mango Jar Candle, a dupe of Anthropologie’s popular Capril Blue Volcano for just $9.99. “This candle is the perfect dupe for the incredibly expensive volcano candles that we all love so much! Can’t beat the half price cost of only $10. Buy one, you won’t be disappointed! They burn quite awhile and fill a room, but are not overpowering,” one shopper writes, while another says it is “one of the best candles ever” – even better than name brands. “I will be purchasing more of Clementine and Mango for sure.”